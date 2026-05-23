Murphy’s Blog: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Predictions – Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Title, Paige and Brie Bella vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents another Saturday Night’s Main Event, emanating from Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. As a fan of the original series from the 1980s, this used to be the show that set up the main event and upper mid-card storylines moving forward. This show focuses more on the middle of the roster, which isn’t a bad thing because, for the five and a half hours of weekly TV WWE runs each week, you need things outside of the main event to fill the time. That said, let’s run down the card!

Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship. I really love this matchup, and it’s really one of the first times that I’ve looked forward to a Penta match since he’s joined WWE. His promos aren’t great, mainly due to the language barrier, but what they’ve had him do has been effective. And, what else can you say about Ethan Page? The guy is a star. I enjoyed his run in NXT and, if my prediction is correct, this will be a situation where the talent elevates the title. The Intercontinental title has long been considered the worker’s title, and I think Page is the right person to have the next long-term title reign. For you older guys, I see small hints of the swagger and in-ring ability that made “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig’s Intercontinental title runs a pleasure to watch.

Don Predicts: Ethan Page defeats Penta to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Brie Bella and Paige vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After a stretch where the women’s tag division was a bit more interesting, it’s gotten into a lull again for me. I don’t feel like Bella and Paige have clicked as a team in the ring or on the mic. Jax is fine, and Legend has potential, but is still a work in progress. I see a successful title defense for the champions, but I’m not really sure where they go from here, aside from recycling one of the other teams that Bella and Paige have already faced.

Don Predicts: Brie Bella and Paige defeat Nia Jax and Lash Legend to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles. This is another case where the champions aren’t really clicking for me. I think the Raw tag division would be better off with the Profits on top, but that’s not the story they’re telling here. I think we see Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins get involved again, with Rollins accidentally costing the Profits the win and the titles. And with that, we’ll further the rift between Ford and Dawkins. And, if the ultimate plan is to give Ford the singles push we’ve all been wanting, I’m OK with it.

Don Predicts: Logan Paul and Austin Theory defeat “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match. As I have said, Lynch is the best female worker in the industry right now, and I don’t think there’s much debate in that. She’s trying to get the next generation over – we saw that with Lyra Valkyria, and now we’re seeing it with Ruca. Ruca has gone 0-2 in her main roster matches, so a win and future title match is on the horizon, I believe, as she has the potential to be a future star.

Don Predicts: Sol Ruca defeats Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin. This one is designed to further build to the Cargill vs. Ripley rematch for next weekend at the Clash in Italy, while telling the story of friction between Flair and Ripley. I think that friction leads to Cargill pinning Ripley, a common trope heading into a title match. Down the road, I think the table is being set for another Flair/Ripley match. I’m not sure how long they’ll draw this out, but this could be one of the SummerSlam women’s title matches.

Don Predicts: Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin defeat Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Join Jason Powell for his live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and YouTube internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett will join Jason for a same-night audio review, available to everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

I’ll be back later this weekend for my predictions for AEW Double or Nothing. Until then, enjoy Saturday Night’s Main Event and enjoy wrestling!