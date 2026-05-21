TNA Impact results (5/21): Powell’s review of Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall for the TNA International Championship

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,140)

Taped May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Simulcast May 21, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] The Impact opening aired… Tom Hannifan checked in on commentary…

The System’s Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were shown at the broadcast table, and they spoke about Cedric Alexander beating Leon Slater to win the X Division Title on last week’s show.

Alisha did her “do you wanna know something” line to start. Eddie boasted that The System is the most dominant group in history. He said they are a step closer to holding all the gold in TNA. A “you suck” chant broke out. Eddie said Mike Santana should watch his back because he still has eyes on the TNA World Championship.

Myers took the mic and asked the crowd if they think the TNA Tag Team Champions and the X Division Champion suck. Myers called Eddie the uncrowned TNA World Champion and a future TNA Hall of Famer. Myers said The System is full of winners.

Bronson said everyone who steps up to The System gets taken out. Bronson said that if you step up to The System, The System will eat you alive.

Alexander mocked Leon Slater for being one day away from breaking the record for the longest X Division Title reign in history. He said Slater was a day away from being the record breaker, but Alexander dubbed himself the record taker. Alexander said that if Fabian Aichner has something to say, he should say it to his face.

Fabian Aichner walked out with a microphone in his hand. He said he was there for respect and recognition. Aichner said he is a future TNA champion. Aichner said the X Division Title looked nice. Aichner said he wasn’t going to stand in line. “I am here to take my spot,” Aichner said.

Aichner avoided Myers, Bronson, and Eddie before entering the ring. Aichner took Alexander down and put him in a crossface. The other System members pulled Alexander to the floor. Aichner stood in the ring and exchanged words with The System members on the floor…

Powell’s POV: The System promo was fine, even if it felt like I’ve heard a lot of it before. Aichner’s first mic work in TNA was underwhelming. Aichner has a good look, and he can go in the ring, but his mic work has held him back. Hopefully, TNA has people who can help him find his voice. Aichner could turn out to be a very good free agent signing if he can get over that hump and connect with the crowd.

Backstage, Daria Rae spoke with Steve Maclin. She said Maclin put his hands on Tom Hannifan, and the company wanted to erase Maclin. Rae said she saw things differently. She said Maclin was viewed as a liability, but she saw the value. Rae said Maclin can take out Mike Santana. She said Maclin could rip the heart out of the company and put the title back on someone worthy of it…

Separate shots aired of Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell as they walked backstage… [C] Hannifan hyped the TNA Lockdown pay-per-view returning and being held in Chicago…

Elayna Black made her entrance. Hannifan introduced Arianna Grace, who was seated on Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s lap at the broadcast table. Indi Hartwell made her entrance…

1. Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell. Black got the better of Hartwell, who started her comeback with a jawjacker. Hartell hit Black with multiple clotheslines and then put her down with a spinebuster. Hartwell went up top, but Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo climbed on the apron and distracted her. Arianna Grace snuck up behind Hatwell and shoved her off the ropes for the DQ finish.

Indi Hartwell defeated Elayna Black by DQ in 4:00.

After the match, Grace took the mic and said not to act so surprised. She complained about Lei Ying Lee getting a rematch for the Knockouts Title.

Santino Marella came out and spoke over a mic as he walked to the ring. Santino said Lee showed she deserved the rematch by beating Grace for the title. Santino called his daughter a brat. Lorenzo barked at Santino, who pulled out the Cobra sleeve.

Daria Rae came out and scolded Santino. She mocked the idea of him being called a judo master, saying it’s the weakest of all the martial arts, which she knows because she’s a fighter. Rae said that if Santino wants to fight Lorenzo, he would need to submit a formal request and have it approved by the board. Rae told Santino to get the hell out of her ring, and then she headed to the back…

Hannifan ran through the rest of the lineup… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was disappointing that the match only went four minutes and concluded with a weak DQ finish. Most of Black’s TNA matches have been brief, and I was hoping for a longer match between her and Hartwell.

Mr. Elegance posed while The Concierge, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance stood by in the Elegance Brand’s dressing room. The Concierge said Ash by Elegance needed a few extra weeks off. The Concierge said he spoke with Ash’s doctor, and she would look so good.

The lights went out for a moment. Once the lights were on, the Elegance Brand members found a message written in lipstick on a mirror. The message read “See you soon” and was signed by Rosemary, Mara Sade, and Allie…

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch made their entrance. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy’s entrance theme played. Vincent called for the music to stop, saying that’s not the tune he expected to hear, given that they brought out “the Broken one.” Vincent said he got it before and could go backstage and get it again. Vincent put the mic down and exited the ring.

The lights went out, and then “Broken” Matt Hardy made his entrance with “Brother Nero” Jeff Hardy…

2. “Broken” Matt Hardy (w/Brother Nero) vs. Vincent (w/Dutch). Nero and Dutch were handcuffed to the ropes on the same side of the ring. The broadcast team agreed that it was a mistake to handcuff them to the same side. Dutch tripped Matt while the referee was distracted by Vincent.

Vincent slid under the ropes and punched Nero, who couldn’t fire back due to being handcuffed to the ropes. Moments later, Vincent threw Matt to the floor, where Vincent threw punches at him while the referee was distracted. Matt battled back and traded punches with Vincent. [C]

Matt fired up and slammed Vincent’s head into all three turnbuckle pads in one corner while the fans yelled Delete. Hardy repeated this in another corner. Matt sent Vincent to a corner of the ring, where Vincent jumped, as if he expected Matt to go under.

Vincent sold an ankle injury. He sat down on the mat and removed his boot. Vincent tried to hit Matt with the boot, but he avoided it and ended up biting Vincent’s foot. Matt hit a Side Effect for a near fall.

Vincent stuffed a Twist of Fate attempt and went back on the offensive. Vincent went to the ropes and ws cutt of by Matt, who bit his fingers before pulling him off the ropes. Matt went for a Twist of Fate, but Vincent shoved him into the referee. REF BUMP!!!

Vincent removed the handcuff keys from the referee’s pocket. The lights went out, and a cackling laugh could be heard. When the lights turned on, Willow the Wisp was in the ring, and he hit Vincent with an umbrella twice. The lights turned off again while Willow exited the ring. When the lights turned out, Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Vincent. The referee recovered and counted the pin…

“Broken” Matt Hardy defeated Vincent in roughly 12:20 of television time.

Powell’s POV: I guess Willow must have broken Brother Nero’s handcuffs, because Nero was nowhere to be found after Willow arrived. Wait, what do you mean it’s all the same person? Lies! Anyway, the live crowd had fun with the Broken Matt character, and Vincent had good heat.

Elijah was playing his guitar backstage when AJ Francis entered the picture and applauded him. Francis pitched the idea of collaborating with Elijah, who told him he’s not into the tag team thing. Francis said he was talking about collaborating musically. Elijah said it’s always been him and his guitar and always will. “You’re going to regret that,” Francis said after Elijah walked away…

Hannifan ran through the sponsored injury report. AJ Francis and KC Navarro were out tonight as a precautionary measure following their match last week. Moose is out with head trauma and aggravated a hip injury when he was attacked by The System. Indi Hartwell’s knee was being examined due to Arianna Grace’s attack. Mike Santana and Steve Maclin were cleared and were 100 percent heading into the TNA World Championship match… [C]

Santino Marella stood backstage and announced that they are bringing back the Champions’ Challenge next week. He said there would be men’s and women’s Champions’ Challenge matches with the TNA champions facing the TNA All Stars.

Daria Rae entered the picture and told Santino he was getting what he wanted. Rae said the board of directors approved of Santino facing Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a singles match next week. Santino pumped his fist and left the area.

The System’s Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers entered the picture. Eddie requested a match against Fabian Aichner for next week. Daria signed off on the match…

Chazz “Starboy” Hall made his entrance. An inset promo aired with Hall saying people may have seen him in WWE Evolve or when he made his NXT debut. He talked about taking the TNA International Championship.

[Hour Two] Order 4 made their entrance…

3. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall for the TNA International Championship. Hall performed a nice armdrag and dropkick that sent Ali to the floor. Hall performed a cartwheel into a backflip over the top rope onto Ali on the floor (Rehwoldt called it a moonsault).

Back in the ring, Hall went to the ropes, but Skyler distracted him. Ali pulled Hall off the ropes and hit him with a cutter on the way down before covering him for a two count. Ali set up Hall for a Razor’s Edge from the ropes, but Hall countered with a huracanrana.

Hall performed a nice tornado DDT and then followed up with a standing corkscrew moonsault that led to a nice near fall. Ali stuffed Siced Bread No. 2, and then bell-clapped Hall, who came right back with a superkick. Hall went for a handspring move, but Ali caught him. Ali used a backslide and then flipped himself over for leverage, which resulted in All getting the three count.

Mustafa Ali defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall in roughly 5:00 to retain the TNA International Championship.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring and presented Ali with the title belt before shaking his hand… [C]

Powell’s POV: A fun match. I wish they had more time, but they made the most out of those five minutes. Hall is impressive enough that he can win over an unfamiliar crowd quickly with his flashy moveset.

Former MMA fighter Keith Jardine was on the backstage interview set, where he posed for a selfie. Santino Marella showed up and said he was a grappler himself. Jardine said he heard that and said someone was talking about it earlier. Santino asked if he was serious.

Mara Sade entered the picture and bonded with Jardine over being from Albuquerque. Sade said she saw what happened with Jardine and Mr. Elegance last week. She said she got word she would be in the Champions’ Challenge. Sade said that since they are both from the Duke City, she wondered if Jardine would be in her corner for the match since Mr. Elegance would be in the other corner. “Yeah, I don’t see why not,” Jardine told her. They shook hands…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the main event and the upcoming Knockouts match… [C]

Backstage, Eric stood by a seated Steve Maclin. “Here we are again, Steve,” Young said. He said he offered Maclin a real opportunity, and he turned it down. Young said Maclin ended up being fired. Young said Maclin found a way to turn himself into everything he wanted him to be.

Young said the winner of Maclin’s match with Santana would have to face him. Young asked if that’s what Maclin wanted. He said maybe it was Maclin’s chance to prove him wrong. He said he’s told Maclin nothing but the truth. Young said he’s Maclin’s only friend and the only person who tells him the truth. Young said choices have consequences, and tonight would be the biggest choice of Maclin’s life…

4. Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone. Both entrances were televised. Hannifan played up the possibility of the match determining who would make the female All-Star team that will face the TNA champions next week. Brookside targeted Stone’s left knee to keep her grounded.

Stone battled back and connected with two clotheslines. She also pressed off the ropes and swung her legs at Brookside. Stone performed a split-legged moonsault for a near fall. Stone tried to power up Brookside, but her knee gave out. She followed up moments later with a handspring move, but Brookside kicked her bad knee. Brookside followed up with a Dark Side DDT and scored the pin…

Xia Brookside beat Jada Stone in 7:05.

Powell’s POV: A solid match

Mike Santana was shown seated backstage. He got up and started walking while Hannifan hyped the main event. Steve Maclin entered the picture and was held back by security while barking at Santana about taking food off his table… [C]

Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo delivered a backstage promo. Grace said next week would be historic because Stacks would expose her father. Stacks said Santino called him the bad influence, but it’s actually been Santino. Grace mocked Santino for being a comedy wrestler…

The tale of the tape was shown for the TNA World Championship match. Steve Maclin made his entrance. Mike Santana entered through the crowd. McKenzie Mitchell delivered in-ring introductions for the title match… [C]

5. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship. Hannifan recalled Santana knocking out Maclin with a superkick that sent him to the hospital when they met at TNA Sacrifice. Santana went for the superkick moments later, but Maclin avoided it.

With Maclin to the floor, Santana set up for a dive, but Maclin calmly walked away. Santana went up top and performed a crossbody block onto Maclin on the floor. Maclin celebrated with the fans. Maclin kicked Santana and ran him into the ring post. Maclin set up a table on the floor. Santana battled back and slammed Maclin’s head on the table.

Santana ran and then jumped off the ring steps and over Macliin, but he sold a leg injury when he landed. Maclin clipped the back of the bad leg and took offensive control. Maclin returned to the ring and clotheslined Santana over the top rope.

Maclin dropkicked Santana’s bad left knee, which sent him to the floor. Maclin followed and ran him into the ring steps. Maclin got in the face of TNA President Carlos Silva. Back inside the ring, Maclin continued to target the bad knee. Santana fought back. Santana ran the ropes and then acted as if his knee buckled. Maclin dropkicked the bad knee. Maclin worked over Santana in the corner and then dropkicked his knee again.

Maclin put Santana in a Figure Four. Santana was lying on his back, which led to the referee making a two count. Santana was still in the Figure Four when they took the final commercial break. [C]

Santana turned the Figure Four over, but Maclin reached the ropes to break it. Santana went for Three Amigos, but Maclin avoided the third suplex. Santana caught Maclin and put him down with a Death Valley Driver. Santana followed up a short time later with an enzuigiri in the corner.

Maclin stuffed a Spin the Block attempt. Santana went for a rolling Buck Fifty, but Maclin punched the back of his head. Santana hit the move moments later and covered Maclin for a near fall. Maclin performed a powerbomb and a Blue Thunder Bomb for another near fall.

Santino went for Spin the Block, but Maclin ducked it. Maclin caught Santana with an elbow and then performed an Olympic Slam. Maclin performed a running inverted piledriver-style move for a near fall.

Maclin had Sanana tied up in a tree of woe when he hit him with the Crosshairs spear and got a near fall. Maclin went to the ropes and wanted to superplex Santana through a table on the floor. Maclin headbutted Santana, who dropped off the ropes to the apron. Santana hit Maclin, who fell off the ropes through the table on the floor.

Maclin rolled Santana back inside the ring. Santana went up top and hit him with a frog splash for a great near fall. Santana showed surprise over not getting the pinfall while Rehwoldt praised Maclin’s heart. Santana went for Spin the Block, but Maclin fell to the mat. Santana pulled Maclin to his feet, but Maclin was playing possum and drilled him with a superkick that led to a good near fall. Santana avoided the KIA and hit Spin the Block moments later for the win.

Mike Santana defeated Steve Maclin in roughly 18:00 of television time to retain the TNA World Championship.

Carlos Silva entered the ring and placed the TNA World Championship over Santana’s shoulder. Hannifan said they expected a pay-per-view caliber main event, and it delivered beyond that. Hannifan and Rehwoldt recapped highlights of the match. Hannifan said Maclin can only blame the man in the mirror, and called Santana the standard of the company. Santana looked into the camera while standing in the entrance aisle and declared that he’s the man, and said this is his house…

Powell’s POV: A strong television main event. I’m still surprised the company went right to it without doing something to put more heat on Maclin following the time he missed due to being injured when Santana superkicked him at Sacrifice. Nevertheless, it was the best Impact main event in recent memory.

Overall, this was an improvement over last week’s live show. They also set up a solid lineup for next week, although they never said who would be on the TNA All-Star teams. John Moore will host our weekly audio review of TNA Impact on Friday exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).