WWE Evolve results (5/20): Vetter’s review of Aaron Rourke and Tristan Angels contract signing for the Evolve Championship match, Kam Hendrix vs. Tate Wilder, Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. CJ Valor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 61)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 20, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 12.” This was recorded at the Performance Center.

* We heard from both Kam Hendrix and Tate Wilder in backstage segments about their match tonight!

1. Anya Rune vs. Layla Diggs (w/Masyn Holliday). We saw footage of Gianna Capri berating Rune after they lost a tag match. They immediately went to the mat. Veronica Haven and Capri were in the VIP lounge at ringside. Rune (Airica Demia!) got a backslide. Diggs hit an enzuigiri at 2:00, and she tied up Rune on the mat. Diggs hit a Pele Kick for a nearfall at 4:00, then a standing moonsault. She hit an impressive top-rope moonsault, getting a LOT of height, for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Layla Diggs defeated Anya Rune at 4:19.

* Capri got in the ring and berated Rune again. Diggs and Holliday were offended. They jawed with Capri, who went to the back by herself.

* Evolve Foreman Timothy Thatcher sat at his desk and he talked about where the ID students have been lately. Footage aired of several wrestlers, like Aaron Rourke and Notorious Mimi, being surprised as they got their ID contract. Thatcher name-checked several of the top-tier indys out there who have been using the ID talent. Solid segment.

* The Mog Squad spoke backstage, but they let CJ Valor head to the ring by himself for his match…

2. Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. CJ Valor. I am amused that Starboy’s look and gimmick is completely unchanged. A clean lockup to open. Hall hit a spin kick to the jaw and played some air guitar. Valor dropped him snake-eyes and hit a clothesline at 2:00. They traded slaps to the face. Valor kept Hall grounded. Hall fired up and hit a series of kicks. He hit a spin kick to the side of the head and a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew moonsault) for a nearfall at 5:30. (NOTE they aren’t calling it by its name.) Hall hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. He tried a second-rope moonsault in the ring, but CJ caught him. Hall got a rollup, then a tornado kick. He nailed the Shooting Starboy Press for the pin!

Chazz “Starboy” Hall defeated CJ Valor at 6:47. [C]

* In the locker room, Laynie Luck and Wendy Choo spoke about their match two weeks ago, which ended because of outside interference. Choo challenged Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons to a tag match next week.

* In the ring, Chuey Martinez is ready for a contract signing! A table was already in the ring. Tristan Angels came out first, and he got some boos. Aaron Rourke came out with his belt. Neither were dressed to wrestle. Tristan jawed at the crowd. Angels told us how great he is. Angels signed, then Rourke signed. “I think everyone is tired of hearing you speak,” Rourke told Angels. Rourke told him, “You can call me Mr. Evolve.” Rourke told Tristan, “You will be nothing more than an ugly narcissist.” The two new security guards (still unnamed!) got in the ring, and they shoved Tristan to the mat. Harlem Lewis also came to the ring. He’s waiting patiently for his title shot. He said he’s getting Braxton Cole next week! Elijah Holyfield suddenly appeared in the VIP lounge! “I’m just here to check things out,” Holyfield said.

* Backstage, Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs accepted the tag match. Sloane noted she’s wrestled Laynie all over the country, and it brings her joy to get under Luck’s skin.

3. Tate Wilder vs. Kam Hendrix. No sign of Harley Riggins. They traded punches early on. Tate hit a shoulder tackle. They fought to the floor and traded punches. They brawled into the VIP lounge at 2:30, and Holyfield was standing in the background. Tate hit a crossbody block from the top of the couch down onto Kam! Kam hit a back-body drop onto the ring apron! Ouch! [C]

Back from the break, Kam had Tate on the mat and kept him grounded. Tate fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a flying shoulder tackle at 5:30, then a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kam nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Tate nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall, and they were both down again at 8:00. There is Harley Riggins! However, Romeo Moreno struck Harley before he got in the ring. Tate hit his Twisted Bliss (Kevin Knight-style) twisting frog splash for the pin!

Tate Wilder defeated Kam Hendrix at 8:42.

* Timothy Thatcher spoke to Holyfield in the VIP Lounge. Chuey approached them, but Thatcher told Chuey he was going to speak about this next week.

Final Thoughts: Three solid matches — certainly nothing bad, but I am not shouting, “go watch that match!” tonight, either. Diggs’s moonsault was impressive. Wilder also hit a nice one late in his match. Starboy is a special talent. I’d like the commentators to call some of his moves by their names, because it really does help establish a bit of his personality.

The big takeaway tonight is what we did NOT see. We had a big tease last week of Cap Jones on the phone with someone. There was zero follow-up tonight on that. That’s just not acceptable. This episode only came in at 47 minutes — they could have padded that with a few minutes of segments reminding us of the other storylines going on in Evolve. The commercial breaks were really short tonight — 15 or so seconds. In the past, they have sometimes been 2ish minutes and you can’t fast-forward.