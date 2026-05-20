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Mick Foley to make his first AEW appearance at Double or Nothing

May 20, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mick Foley has a new gig. Tony Khan announced that Foley will co-host the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show with Renee Paquette. This will be Foley’s first appearance for AEW. Double or Nothing will be held on Sunday in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The one-hour pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET. Read the official announcement regarding Foley’s AEW debut at AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Foley announced on December 16 that he would no longer make appearances for WWE due to the company’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. Foley is a Long Island guy, so this will be a homecoming for him. Ideally, Khan won’t overload the pre-show with too many matches so that Foley actually gets some time to speak.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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