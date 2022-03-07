What's happening...

03/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 198): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW Revolution fallout edition with guest co-host Colin McGuire

March 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire (filling in for Jonny Fairplay) with live calls coming out of the AEW Revolution event. Join us next time for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Monday, April 4 coming out of WrestleMania at 1CT/2ET via PWAudio.net…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 198) with guest co-host Colin McGuire.

