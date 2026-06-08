WWE Raw results (6/8): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green in KQOTR matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,724)

Paris, France, at Accor Arena

Streamed live June 8, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show on commentary and narrated backstage/arrival shots of Penta, Rey Mysterio with Dragon Lee, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Alexa Bliss, and Je’Von Evans… A video package recapped the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments…

Oba Femi made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Oba once he was inside the ring. The fans chanted “Oba.” He told the fans they were wonderful. He said it was time to get down to business, but the live crowd fired up with another “Oba” chant.

Oba said that he and Paul Heyman don’t agree on many things, but they both believe in spoilers rather than predictions. Oba said it’s a spoiler that he will plow through everyone in the tournament and destroy the person he meets in the finals. Oba said he will be King of the Ring, and said it’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

Oba said “The Ruler” needs a crown. He said there is one trophy he has yet to collect – the head of Brock Lesnar. Oba said it’s 1-1 between them, but now Lesnar is nowhere to be found. Oba said Lesnar attacked him from behind and called him a big, bad bitch. Oba said he will settle the score once he sees Lesnar.

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while Corey Graves checked in on color commentary. Dom had a mic and spoke as he walked toward the ring. Dom said Oba doesn’t rule anybody. “How long you been here, rookie?” Dom asked. The loud boos for Dom turned into another round of “Oba” chants. Dom claimed to be a 20-year veteran and the king of the luchadores. Dom said he will become King of the Ring and then rule over Oba. Dom stood on the apron and told Oba to bend a knee and “respect the stache.”

JD McDonagh entered the ring behind Oba. McDonagh hit Oba with a chair, but Oba no-sold it. Oba punched the chair into McDonagh’s face. Dom hit Oba with a 619. Dom went up top and dove toward Oba, who caught him before tossing him across the ring. McDonagh pulled Dom to the floor. Oba said Dom messed up tonight. “We all know that Rey Mysterio is your father,” Oba said. “Next week, I will introduce you to your Daddy”…

Powell’s POV: Wow, Oba’s popularity is off the charts everywhere they go. The loss to Lesnar did no damage. That said, I like that Oba mentioned that Lesnar attacked him from behind to start the match. He stated it matter-of-factly and didn’t dwell on it, so it didn’t seem like he was whining or making excuses. It worked out fine, but they really should have had the announcers make a big fuss over Lesnar attacking Oba from behind to start their second match.

Cole and Graves were shown, and they introduced the French broadcast team, who were seated at one of the two broadcast tables at ringside…

Cole welcomed back Jackie Redmond, who interviewed Seth Rollins in a backstage hallway. Rollins spoke of winning the King of the Ring tournament and taking back the title that he never lost. Rollins said that means he has a date somewhere down the line with Roman Reigns. Rollins said he called Reigns a brother. Rollins said Reigns can’t seem to win titles on his own or beat him when it matters most. Rollins said Reigns is holding a title that doesn’t belong to him…

Alexa Bliss made her entrance for the Queen of the Ring match before a commercial break… [C] Cole plugged that individual tickets are on sale for SummerSlam… Chelsea Green made her entrance, followed by Becky Lynch and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Cole noted that it was Morgan’s birthday…

1. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Ring match. Lynch’s nemesis, Jessika Carr, was the referee. The fans chanted “Happy Birthday” for Morgan as the match started. Green performed an early crossbody block off the top rope onto Morgan and Bliss on the floor. Green saluted until Lynch shoved her into the ring post. Lynch mocked Green with a salute of her own. [C]

Green and Bliss were fighting on the ropes until Morgan powerbombed Green. Morgan tried to pin Green, but Bliss performed Twisted Bliss to break it up. Bliss covered Morgan, but Lynch broke up the pin. Moments later, Morgan went for Oblivion, but Bliss stuffed it and then hit Morgan with Sister Abigail and had her pinned, but Lynch broke it up. Lynch put Bliss down with a Mandhandle Slam and tried to pin her, but Morgan rolled Green into a pin and got the three count.

Liv Morgan defeated Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch in 9:15 to advance to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

The updated brackets showed Iyo Sky vs. Rodriguez will meet in one semifinal match, and the other will feature Morgan facing the winner of the Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill match that will be held on Friday’s Smackdown…

A video package spotlighted Penta and Rey Mysterio heading into their Intercontinental Title match…

Intercontinental Champion Penta was getting ready backstage when Chad Gable entered the room dressed in his ring gear. Gable recalled apologizing to Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, on Smackdown. Gable apologized to Penta. Gable said the El Grand Americano saga started when he lost to Penta and didn’t handle losing as he should have. Penta accepted the apology. Penta told Gable that if he really wants to do right by lucha libre, there’s someone he needs to speak with. Gable said he knew… [C]

An ad aired for “Sunday Night’s Main Event” for Labor Day weekend. The show will be held on September 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. Cole spoke about the show and plugged ticket sales…

Powell’s POV: In case you missed it, WWE announced earlier today that the Money in the Bank show was moved (again) from Sunday, September 6 to Saturday, October 10.

Seth Rollins and Montez Ford spoke cordially to one another in a locker room. Ford wished Rollins good luck in his match. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu showed up. Jey told Rollins he should be very careful with what he says about The Family. Jey mentioned being in King of the Ring and taking the title from Cody Rhodes.

Rollins said he was happy that Jey was in the tournament, then mentioned Jimmy not having a spot in King of the Ring. Rollins said Big Jim was on the sidelines, right where Roman Reigns wants him. Rollins pointed out that he’s only spoken about Reigns, not the family.

Rollins said he thought the Usos were better than this. Rollins said maybe he was wrong. He said maybe the best the Usos will be is bad boys for Roman. “Hey, Jacob, get this fool, Uce,” Jey said. Fatu removed his shades as he went face-to-face with Rollins. Fatu looked at Jey and then walked away from Rollins…

Powell’s POV: A good segment that established that while things are cool between Rollins and Ford, whereas things are not so good between Jey and Fatu.

A video package spotlighted the Women’s Intercontinental Title match…

Lyra Valkyria was warming up for her match when Bayley startled her. Bayley laughed and then gave Valkyria a pep talk. Bayley told Lyra to do whatever it takes to get the Women’s Intercontinental Title back. Bayley said she believes in Valkyria…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca made her entrance… [C] Valkyira was in the ring coming out of the break. Cole hyped her involvement in the final four-way Queen of the Ring match on Friday’s Smackdown…

2. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Bayley was not at ringside to start the match. Valkyria dumped Ruca over the top rope to the floor before an early break.

[Hour Two] [C] Ruca performed a missile dropkick and then a running knee for a near fall. Valkyria performed a spinning heel kick for a near fall of her own. Ruca stuffed Valkyria’s Night Wing attempt. Ruca went to the middle rope for the Sol Snatcher, but Valkyria slipped under and put Ruca on her shoulders.

Valkyria went for Night Wing. Ruca slipped away and went for a rollup, but Valkyria sat down on her for a two count. Valkyria threw a kick at Ruca, who moved, and Valkyria’s leg ended up over the middle rope. Ruca took advantage by hitting the Sol Snatcher for the win…

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria in 10:05 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: A clever finish that protected Valkyria. Under different circumstances, I’d say the protection was unnecessary, but it’s logical given that she will be in the four-way Queen of the Ring match on Friday.

Highlights aired from last week’s Raw of Jacob Fatu acknowledging Roman Reigns…

Backstage, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso confronted Jacob Fatu, who told them that the only one he acknowledged was Roman Reigns. Fatu told Jimmy he should worry about LA Knight. Fatu said Knight was probably running his mouth, but Jimmy was backstage doing nothing about it. Fatu left. Jimmy tried to play it cool and stuck his hand out to Jey, who had already walked away…

LA Knight was shown walking backstage while Cole said he would be up next. Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri were shown chatting as Knight walked by them… [C] Cole hyped the WWE podcasts… Footage aired of fans signing a “By the fans, for the superstars” mural outside the venue…

LA Knight made his entrance to a big pop. A crew member tossed him a mic, but Knight didn’t catch it. Cole told viewers to boo the crew member named Berkley. Graves said that was on the quarterback, not the wide receiver. Knight tossed the mic back to the crew member. They did a second take, and this time Knight caught the mic.

Powell’s POV: Any good statistician would have listed that as a drop by the wide receiver. Granted, it looked like the mic was going end over end rather than coming in straight, but it was a catchable ball, er, mic. While we’re talking football (or something), check out MyFantasyLeague.com if you’re looking for a great home for your fantasy football league. Yep, that was quite the reach for a cheap plug.

Knight said he wasn’t going to say that he’s going to win King of the Ring. He said Roman Reigns’ empire is on the verge of crumbling, and he wouldn’t be surprised if Reigns sends out someone to interfere to help Jey Uso win the four-way match.

Knight said that if he wins KOTR and faces Reigns at SummerSlam, he assumed that every member of The Bloodline would come out. He said Adam Pearce would put his stamp on it. Knight said Pearce clearly has his favorites, and he’s not one of them. Knight said that’s okay because the fans chose him. Knight said he doesn’t know how to stop. He wished everyone in the four-way match good luck, especially Jey Uso, adding that he hopes Jey will actually try to win the match on his own.

Jey Uso’s entrance theme played after a pause from Knight (it seemed like someone was a second or two late in hitting Jey’s entrance music). Jey entered via the stage, and the crowd was hot for his entrance, and they ran it back. Knight cut it off, saying Jey couldn’t possibly expect him to stand there while that was happening.

Knight told Jey to explain why he interrupted him. Jey said he doesn’t need luck. Jey said he’s the arena shaker. Jey said he would show Knight exactly who he is on Friday. “This is your warning shot,” Jey said before shooting a finger gun at Knight. Jey exited the ring. Knight cut off Jey’s music. Fans booed. Knight said he understood. He said he did it at WrestleMania, and it was fun. Knight said he respects that Jey is passionate and protective when it comes to his family, just as every good man should be.

Knight wished Jey good luck in their four-way match on Smackdown. “From the bottom of my heart, always from top to bottom, screw your family,” Knight said. Jey removed his shirt and headed toward the ring, but Jimmy ran out and stopped him…

Backstage, Chad Gable spoke with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Gable was going to apologize, but Lee said he knows Gable understands what lucha masks mean. Rey told Gable to stop beating himself up. Rey conceded that there was a time when he wanted to knock Gable’s head off his shoulders, but that changed after he watched his mask vs. mask match. Rey told Gable to consider his apology accepted. Gable thanked both men. Rey stopped Gable and told him that he might want to look back a little further. Rey said Gable might regret some things he did long before he put the mask on…

Powell’s POV: Apologize to Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Duprie? Sure. An Alpha Academy reunion for more than a one-off? Hell no.

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance… [C] Rey Mysterio made his entrance coming out of the break…

3. Penta vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Rey went for an early 619, but Penta shot him over the top rope to the apron. Penta ran the ropes and went for a baseball slide that Rey jumped over. Rey performed an Asai moonsault. [C]