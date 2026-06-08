Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 112-113 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Mike Outlaw vs. Dan Adams vs. Ethan Price for the Crown of Glory Title, Bruss Hamilton vs. Solomon Tupu

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 112-113)

Taped April 25-26, 2026, in St. Charles, Missouri, at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered May 31, 2026, and June 7, 2026, via YouTube.com

This was an outdoor event, held under a canopy in a park. It was taped during the middle of the day, and the lighting was good. There was only a single camera at ringside; no hard camera. Perhaps 200 or so fans were watching. Episodes 110 and 111 were also recorded here a day earlier. Additional matches were recorded from this event, so I expect those to air next week.

Ascend, Episode 112

1. “The Hatekeepers” Jay Marston, Shain Boucher, and Trip Jordy vs. Tootie Lynn and “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes. Marston, Trip, and Boucher are regulars in Chicago Style Wrestling; I don’t recall seeing them in Glory Pro before. They took turns playing to the crowd before the bell, so the Chicago guys could get some boos. Quest and Boucher (think Lash LeRoux) opened, but they did some comedy early on. Tootie jumped in and hit a huracanrana on Shain at 1:30. Shain shoved Lopes shoulder-first into the ring post.

The heels worked over Parker in their corner. Quest put Boucher in a sleeper. They did a multi-man sleeper spot at 5:00. Tootie got a hot tag, and she hit Helluva Kicks on the heels in different corners. She hit a running knee on Shain for a nearfall at 6:30. Everyone started fighting in the ring. Quest hit a Lethal Injection on Shain, and Lopes made a cover for a nearfall. Shain got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a tainted pin on Lopes! A bit messy, but that was non-stop action, and the crowd was appreciative.

“The Hatekeepers” Jay Marston, Shain Boucher, and Trip Jordy defeated Tootie Lynn and “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes at 8:27.

* Trent Daniels came to the ring. I recall he was quickly demolished the other week; I hadn’t seen him before that. He got on the mic and badmouthed the crowd, and they shouted him down. He’s frustrated because he feels treated like a joke. He called out Kody Lane, and he wants a title shot. Kody came out and agreed!

2. Kody Lane vs. Trent Daniels for the Crown of Glory Title. Trent hit a low blow before the bell! The ref didn’t see it, so he called for the bell to begin. Kody hit a senton. He hit a Jay Driller for the pin! I didn’t expect that to end so quickly!

Kody Lane defeated Trent Daniels to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 00:55/official time of 00:45.

3. Bruss Hamilton vs. Solomon Tupu. Bruss has a wide body and is also a regular in the Chicago indy scene; he just made his ROH TV debut on last week’s episode. Tupu always makes me think of Bronson Reed, and he’s also from the Chicago scene. They had a test of strength early on. They traded clotheslines with neither going down, until Tupu finally went to a knee. Tupu hit a flying clothesline to knock Bruss down. They brawled to ringside and traded chops against the guardrails.

Bruss slammed Tupu onto the ring apron at 4:30 and rolled into the ring, with Tupu down on the floor. In the ring, Bruss walked across Tupu’s lower back and got a nearfall. He hit a Hogan Leg Drop for a nearfall. Tupu tried to put Bruss across his shoulders, but his legs buckled, and he collapsed, and Bruss got a nearfall at 7:30. Bruss nailed a Pounce for a nearfall.

On the mat, Bruss applied an Anaconda Vice, but the crowd rallied for Tupu. Tupu hit a running body block, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Bruss nailed a uranage for a nearfall. Tupu got underneath him in a corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:30. Bruss tossed him off the ropes to the mat, then he hit a big bodyslam for the pin. Good big-man action.

Bruss Hamilton defeated Solomon Tupu at 13:30.

Episode 113

1. “The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie vs. Shain Boucher and Jay Marston for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. This episode is from the third day of the taping. Yes, the women hold the tag belts that are open to men and women alike. Laynie also had her WWE ID Women’s Title belt. Marston and Luck opened and twisted each other’s arms until Jay rolled to the floor to regroup. Shazza and Shain locked up. She slammed Shain’s face onto Laynie’s butt and got a nearfall!

Shazza hit a Bronco Buster on Shain at 3:00. Laynie hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Shain for a nearfall. Jay knocked Luck to the floor. The men ‘wish-boned’ Shazza’s legs. “That doesn’t feel good for anybody,” the commentator said. Shazza hit a huracanrana, but she couldn’t tag out. Marston threw her into their corner, and he planted his foot in her throat. Shain hit a suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. He taunted Luck before throwing Shazza back into the heel corner. Luck got a hot tag and hit some kicks on both heels.

Luck hit a facebuster over her knee, and she flipped Marston into Shain, and she got a nearfall on Jay at 8:00. Marston hit a running kick on Shazza for a nearfall. (It came up well short). The women tripped Jay and hit a team bulldog on him. Luck dropped Jay ribs-first over Shazza’s knees. The women hit stereo running knees to his forehead and scored the pin. The crowd loved this.

“The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie defeated Shain Boucher and Jay Marston to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:06.

2. The Deliverer Moses vs. Chris Hendrix. I don’t think I’ve seen Hendrix before; he’s a Black man with long braids halfway down his back. Moses immediately threw him to the mat and did some push-ups on Hendrix’s back, and he jawed at the crowd. He knocked Chris down with a shoulder tackle. Chris hit a huracanrana and a dropkick that sent Moses to the floor. In the ring, Moses tied him in a bow-and-arrow, but Chris escaped and got a rollup at 3:30. Moses hit a release German Suplex.

Moses hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex, then a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall. Chris hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 5:30. Hendrix hit a Code Red for a nearfall! They traded rollups. Moses tied him in a Boston Crab, and Hendrix tapped out. That was pretty decent.

The Deliverer Moses defeated Chris Hendrix at 7:19.

3. Kody Lane vs. Mike Outlaw vs. “The Working Man” Dan Adams vs. Ethan Price in a four-way for the Crown of Glory Title. Again, Adams is the former “Dan the Dad.” he wore a blue denim jacket and had a wrench with him. All four fought at the bell; no tags needed in this one. Kody slammed Dan back-first on the ring apron. Outlaw repeatedly punched Lane as they fought at ringside. In the ring, Price piled the other three in one corner and splashed onto all of them. Mike hit a backbreaker over his knee on Price; Dan shoved Mike to the floor to steal the pin attempt on Price at 3:00.

Lane and Adams traded punches. Dan hit a Flatliner off the ropes on Price. Mike hit a flying European Uppercut. Kody hit a pop-up powerbomb on Adams for a nearfall. Kody hit an airplane spin on Outlaw. Price hit a German Suplex on Lane, then one on Adams. Price hit a double German Suplex for a nearfall, and everyone was down at 6:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Price hit a DVD on Outlaw, but Mike rolled to the floor. Adams hit his Russian Leg Sweep on Price with a wrench across the throat. Lane hit a senton on Adams. Outlaw hit an enzuigiri on Lane. Kody and Mike traded rollups. Lane nailed a Jay Driller to pin Outlaw. Really good action for the time given.

Kody Lane defeated Mike Outlaw, “The Working Man” Dan Adams, and Ethan Price in a four-way to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 7:22.

Final thoughts: A good four-way main event to close out episode 113. I’m not a big fan of Price, but the other three are really good. I’ve noted before that Dan Adams has done just about everything you can do with the “Dan the Dad” gimmick, so I like how he’s moved on. Crowds everywhere love the Luck and Shazza duo — the Collab has teamed in a few promotions, and they have some good team offense moves that look like they could legit hit on bigger, stronger men.

Lighting is fine, but there was so little room at ringside that the camera was often too close; wrestlers would vanish from the screen and come flying in, such as Kody hitting a slingshot senton. I’ve seen him hit it numerous times. I know that’s the move he did, but the camera was so close, it pretty much missed the move. But I’ll take a well-lit outdoor show over a dark room any day. Each episode clocked in at about 36 minutes.