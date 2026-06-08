Superfan Vladimir back at home following an extended hospital stay

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vladimir Abouzeide is no longer hospitalized. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the pro wrestling superfan has returned home after being hospitalized for a month due to a head injury caused by a fall.

Powell’s POV: That’s wonderful news. Johnson’s report added that Vlad intends to resume attending pro wrestling shows as soon as possible. Here’s wishing him all the best. In another positive update, WWE released the moving Superfan: The Story of Vladimir documentary via their WWE Vault YouTube channel. Two of the first three comments on the YouTube channel suggested that Vlad be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It would be a wonderful gesture, not to mention a terrific PR move.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)