WWE Raw in Lexington (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, One Man Gang, Pedro Morales, Ken Shamrock, Shawn Hernandez, Victoria/Tara, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Louie Spicolli, David Von Erich, Curt Hennig

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. Yes, we turned sweet sixteen on Sunday. Whether you have been here since day one or are a newcomer, I truly appreciate that you visit the site. I would not be here without the hard work of the amazing Dot Net staff members, past and present. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in reaching this anniversary and here’s to many more.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show includes qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber matches. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Lexington, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas, and Friday’s Smackdown in Salt Lake City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-One Man Gang (George Gray) is 65 today.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

-Ken Shamrock turned 59 on Sunday.

-Shawn Hernandez turned 50 on Sunday.

-Lisa Marie Varon turned 52 on Saturday. She worked as Victoria in WWE and as Tara in TNA.

-Vanessa Kraven turned 42 on Saturday.

-Taiji Ishimori turned 41 on Saturday.

-Kevin Matthews turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.

-The late David Von Erich died on February 10, 1984 at age 25. The family cited the cause of death as acute enteritis, though there was also a lot of suspicion that he unintentionally overdosed while working in Japan.

-The late Curt Hennig died at age 44 of acute cocaine intoxication on February 10, 2003.