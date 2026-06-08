GCW “Cage of Survival 5” results (6/7): Vetter’s review of Cage of Survival for the Ultraviolent Title, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Joey Janela and Charles Mason for the GCW Tag Team Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Cage of Survival 5”

June 7, 2026, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Showboat Hotel

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

GCW has used this venue for shows over the past two years. It is the old bus barn at the casino. The lighting is good, and the crowd was perhaps 300. Veda Scott and John Mosley provided commentary.

* There were just five matches, as there was a LONG intermission before the big cage match. I skipped the two deathmatches and watched the other three.

1. Tony Deppen vs. Devious Cass vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill vs. Sal Mistretta vs. Logan Cavazos in a five-way scramble. Deppen, of course, is the veteran. The other four have all debuted in GCW within the past year. Cass is still just a teen, and scrawny blond Cavazos might be, too. Deppen teased he was leaving, but then he struck football player gimmick Mistretta from behind. Sturdy Sal hit some bodyslams. Cavazos hit a spin kick on Cass, then a plancha to the floor on him at 2:00. Deppen slammed Logan on the ring apron, rolled the kid in, and hit a stiff kick to the spine.

Deppen hit a series of bodyslams, but then he couldn’t lift the thicker Sal. So, Deppen threw Sal’s football into his groin. They did a Tower of Doom out of the corner, and everyone was down at 4:30. Sal hit a German Suplex on Cass. Cass hit a heel hook kick to the jaw and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Ryan O’Neill hit an enzuigiri and a Cleopatra stunner. Logan hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on O’Neill for a nearfall. Deppen put Logan in a Boston Crab. Cass and Ryan hit stereo spin kicks on each other, then they each hit a dive to the floor at 6:30.

In the ring, Logan and Sal traded chops. Logan hit a springboard moonsault to the floor. Deppen actually hit a flip dive to the floor on three guys. He then hit a top-rope double stomp to Sal’s chest for a believable nearfall. Cass hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Deppen. Sal hit a top-rope superplex, then a spear on O’Neill. Logan hit a Crucifix Driver on Sal, then a piledriver for a nearfall! However, Deppen hit a running knee on Logan and stole the pin! Really good action. Of the four younger guys, Cass and O’Neill have really impressed me over the past six months.

Tony Deppen defeated Devious Cass, Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill, Sal Mistretta, and Logan Cavazos in a five-way scramble at 8:34.

* Emil Jay interviewed Nino Extremo, who participated in the Saturday night deathmatch tournament. His back was carved up, and he looked like a stiff wind could knock him over. Charles Mason came out and confronted him, saying he was “going to put my fingers in the holes in your back.” Mason shoved the scrawny Nino to the mat and choked him. Mr. Danger, who was also in the deathmatch tournament, came out to make the save. Joey Janela came out — but Joey helped Mason beat up Mr. Danger and Nino Extremo! Veda screamed that these two were “not cleared to compete” after the wars they went through a day ago. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver ran to the ring, and we have an impromptu tag match!

2. “Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Joey Janela and Charles Mason for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Again, I consider the tag titles to be in peril at all times, particularly since Price and Oliver signed with AEW. Price dove to the floor onto the heels during the introductions, and we’re underway! In the ring, Oliver hit some chops on Mason. Mason tripped Price and choked him. Janela applied a headlock on Alec on the mat. The champs hit a team clothesline on Joey at 2:30. Alec hit a flipping neckbreaker on Janela.

The champs set up for their team Styles Clash, but Mason made the save. On the floor, Mason whipped Price into the ring post, while Joey hit a Dragon Suplex on Oliver. The heels began working over Jordan, as Mason planted his foot in Jordan’s throat. Oliver hit a German Suplex on Joey at 5:30, but Janela hit his own German Suplex. Mason entered and traded chops with Oliver. Jordan hit his spinning crossbody block. Price got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit a hard running clothesline on Mason. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Janela.

Price hit a spinning TKO stunner on Mason for a nearfall. The champs set up for a Doomsday clothesline, but it was broken up. Mason hit a superplex on Price for a nearfall at 9:00. Price leapt off the ropes, but Mason caught him with his rolling DVD. Mason hit a top-rope flying elbow drop on Price for a nearfall. Oliver hit a Mafia Kick on Mason; Mason hit one back. In a cool spot, Price dropkicked Janela and hit a crossbody block on Mason in one fluid move. Mason and Joey hit stereo clotheslines at 11:00. The champs hit stereo suplexes, and all four were down.

Mason and Price got up and traded forearm strikes. Mason dropped him with a clothesline. Price hit his Rebound Lariat at 13:00. Price hit a DDT on Joey on the ring apron. Oliver hit a second-rope faceplant on Mason. Janela accidentally hit a top-rope double stomp to Mason’s chest! The champs shoved Joey to the floor. They hit the team Styles Clash on Mason for the pin — that’s the second time I saw them hit that this weekend as a finisher, rather than the team Acid Drop.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Joey Janela and Charles Mason to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 14:43.

* Mason and Janela attacked again after the bell, but Mr. Danger and Nino Extremo ran back out to make the save. Oliver got on the mic and put over the deathmatch duo.

3. Marcus Mathers vs. Juni Underwood. Standing switches to open. Juni hit a plancha. In the ring, Mathers hit his running mule kick, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron. They went back to the floor, where Mathers hit some LOUD chops. In the ring, Juni hit a half-nelson suplex at 4:00. Juni slammed Marcus face-first to the mat. Mathers hit a superkick, a corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb. He hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 5:30.

Marcus went under the ring, got a door, and shoved it into the ring. He got a second one, too. In the ring, Juni hit a one-footed dropkick to the jaw for a nearfall at 7:30. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. Juni hit a twisting suplex through a door in the corner for a nearfall! Juni set up a door bridge. He hit a running knee on Marcus. Marcus hit a Poison Rana! He hit another heel hook kick to the jaw! Mathers put Juni on the door bridge and hit a top-rope 450 splash for the pin. Good action.

Marcus Mathers defeated Juni Underwood at 10:05.

4. Dysfunction and Nick Gage vs. Iceman and Jack Harrop in a death match. I had no real interest in this one. Results come from cagematch.net.

Dysfunction and Nick Gage defeated Iceman and Jack Harrop in a death match at 11:45.

* An extensive break to set up the cage.

5. Matt Tremont vs. Otis Cogar vs. Anakin Murphy vs. Conor Claxton vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jamesen Shook vs. Jeffrey John vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Lil Sicko vs. Lucky 13 vs. Masashi Takeda vs. Vipress in the Cage of Survival for the Ultraviolent Title. While I didn’t watch it, I’ll point out that top Deep South wrestler Jamesen Shook participated in this, and he’s not a regular for the GCW roster. Tremont was the champion entering this match.

Otis Cogar defeated Matt Tremont, Anakin Murphy, Conor Claxton, Dr. Redacted, Gabby Forza, Jamesen Shook, Jeffrey John, Jimmy Lloyd, Lil Sicko, Lucky 13, Masashi Takeda, and Vipress in the Cage of Survival to win the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 35:59.

Final Thoughts: Yes, I only watched three matches featuring just 11 wrestlers. But these 11 guys are all so talented. Deppen, Mason, and Janela are age 30+, but the other eight are all in their teens or 20s. I’ve said it multiple times — I’d much rather watch young, rising stars like this than a show filled with ex-WWE/AEW wrestlers who are now in their 40s. The collective talent of these 11 guys is just so impressive. I have nothing bad to say about the matches I watched.