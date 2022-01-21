GCW The WRLD PPV, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, WWE in Kentucky and West Virginia and MLW in Dallas (reports needed), Ivan Putski, Maryse, Go Shiozaki, Alex Koslov, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr, Brian Hildebrand

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Game Changer Wrestling’s “The WRLD” pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian for the original ROH Championship, and Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defending the GCW Tag Titles in an open challenge. The event is available via FITE TV for $24.99. I won’t be watching the show live, but I will be checking it out either late Sunday night or on Monday.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show includes Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a non-title match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review.

-AEW Rampage live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The show includes “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Roppongi Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. His audio review will be available for Dot Net Members. Colin McGuire will be attending the show and will return to live coverage next week.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

-We are looking reports from the MLW tapings and WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-MLW is taping television in Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s on Saturday. The show includes “5150” Rivera and Slice Boogie vs. Ross and Marshall Von Erich for the MLW Tag Titles, Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger, and Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-WWE is in Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena on Saturday. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins, Big E, and Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 81.

-Go Shiozaki is 40.

-Maryse Mizanin is 39.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) is 38.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.

-The late Brian Hildebrand (a/k/a referee Mark Curtis) was born on January 21, 1962. He died at age 37 on September 8, 1999 after a battle with stomach and bowel cancer .