Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (5/2): Vetter’s review of the Original Grande Americano and El Grande Americano contract signing, Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix in a non-title match, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mini Vikingo

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 16)

Queretaro, Mexico, at Auditorio Jose María Arteaga

Streamed live May 2, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio delivered remote commentary.

* Dorian, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Omos were backstage and talking about Hijo’s match later. Hijo said Dorian will make a great general manager.

1. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mini Vikingo. Hijo attacked before the bell. We got a bell at 00:17. Hijo stomped on MV, then hit a hesitation dropkick into the corner. Hijo tied MV in the ropes and chopped him. Hijo tied up the legs and repeatedly slammed MV’s head into the mat. Hijo still hasn’t removed his furry ‘jacket!’ MV got up and hit some blows, so Hijo hit a roundhouse kick, then a Meteora as MV was against the ropes, and MV fell to the floor at 4:00.

They brawled up the entrance ramp and Hijo powerbombed him onto the apron! “Stop the match!” Corey shouted. The ref checked on MV and told Hijo to bring it back into the ring. Hijo went for a cover but pulled MV up at the two-count at 6:00. MV hit a spinning kick in the corner and a rollup for a nearfall. MV hit an awesome twisting dive over the top rope! They brawled on the floor. JBL praised MV’s fight, noting the kid is just 18. MV went for a springboard move, but Hijo got his knees up. Hijo hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 9:00.

Hijo removed a middle rope turnbuckle pad, but MV flipped him into the exposed corner! MV hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 10:30! Hijo flipped MV into the ref in the corner! MV got a huracanrana for a visual pin. The bell rang, and MV stood up. Who rang it? Hijo struck MV. They fought on the ropes. Hijo hit a top-rope uranage to the mat for a visual pin at 12:00, but we still didn’t have a ref!

Hijo sold shoulder pain upon landing. He got a chair, but El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. attacked Hijo and hit a Wagner Driver (Michinoku Driver) onto a folded chair. MV hit a top-rope corkscrew 630 Splash for the pin! The crowd and the announcers were shocked! “That’s the biggest upset in lucha libre history!” JBL shouted. A really entertaining match that was given more than enough time to play out. Hijo del Vikingo continued to sell shoulder pain.

Mini Vikingo defeated El Hijo del Vikingo at 13:14.

* Omos came to ringside and beat up both Wagner Jr. and Mini Vikingo. The massive Galeno Del Mal ran to the ring and attacked Omos! Wagner and Galeno (who are brothers) clotheslined Omos to the floor. (I’ll point out that the commentators just called him “Galeno” and not “Galeno Del Mal.”)

2. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix. No title on the line. Laredo wore green tonight, and he put Fenix in a headlock. They traded some quick lucha moves and had a standoff. Laredo hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Laredo hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Rey ran across the top rope to hit a Penalty Kick, and he got a nearfall at 4:30. Awesome spot. Fenix hit an enzuigiri that sent Laredo to the floor. Fenix hit a huracanrana. (Corey made a Spirit Airlines reference that indicates they dubbed in commentary in the past 48 hours.)

Rey Fenix hit a top-rope moonsault press for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick in the corner. He set up for the Mexican Musclebuster, but Laredo Kid escaped! He hit a twisting bottom-rope moonsault, then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:30. Fenix hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall! They got on their knees and traded chops, and more while standing. Rey hit a leaping European Uppercut in the corner, then the Mexican Musclebuster for the clean pin. That was pretty awesome.

Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid at 9:37.

* Fans threw coins into the ring. Rey offered a handshake, but Laredo brushed past Fenix, clutching his title, and stormed to the back.

* A video package aired featuring Psycho Clown, Pagano, and the other clowns. Someone keeps attacking the clowns backstage!

* Another video package of La Catalina and her return to AAA. She will make her AAA debut next week!

* It’s time for a contract signing! Mask vs. Mask on May 30! There were maybe 10 security guards in the ring, along with a long table. Grande (Kaiser) Americano came out first in a blue suit (no tie). JBL shouted, “He’s a fraud! He’s a fake Americano!” Grande (Gable) Original came out, also in a suit without a tie. Gable had a translator, who said Gable had several conditions. First, no physicality between them until the May 30 match.

Kaiser signed the contract, slammed it to the mat, and demanded that Gable sign it. The translator told all the security to leave, so they did. Gable also insisted that a woman in the ring be ordered to leave the ring and leave AAA! (I don’t even know if I’ve noticed her before.) She told Kaiser she was willing to leave if it meant getting rid of Gable! She was escorted to the back. (OKAY, I’ve not missed a second of AAA, and that request came out of left field.) Gable signed the contract, threw the pen at Kaiser, and rolled out of the ring. Kaiser called him “shorty” in Spanish.

* Brutus Creed and Julius Creed came out of nowhere and attacked Kaiser! “What the hell is the meaning of this?” Graves asked. The Creed Bros. slammed Kaiser through the table. One of the brothers waved a U.S. flag and got booed. Rayo and Bravo ran to the ring to save Kaiser from a further beatdown.

Final Thoughts: I’ve been a huge fan of Galeno Del Mal for a few years. When WWE announced they were starting the ID program 18 or so months ago, I made a list of 25 guys and 10 women that should get a contract, and Galeno was on that list. There are some guys that I say “WWE or AEW should sign”… but there are VERY FEW where I say, “WWE or AEW should sign and build their brand around him.” Galeno is that guy — he should be the star of AAA, the guy who carries this brand.

Rey and Laredo had a heckuva sharp match. Definitely go watch it. The contract signing was fine, but I don’t understand why Gable wanted her gone. The Creed brothers’ appearance was well done. Same complaints as last week — we needed to hear a bit more from the wrestlers who weren’t in action this week.