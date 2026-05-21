Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Yota Tsuji vs. Peter Tihany, Lili La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Shazza McKenzie for the CSW Women’s Title, Katsuya Murashima vs. Rambo

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across three different recent indy shows.

wXw “True Colors” in Hamburg, Germany, at Markthalle on May 16, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a small club, and it’s absolutely packed; the crowd was maybe 500. Lighting, production, etc., is really top-notch. The German crowds are always hot and into the action, too. Their ring feels exceptionally small. Promos are usually in German, but there IS English commentary.

Katsuya Murashima vs. Rambo. Again, Rambo has Rusev’s size and build. Murashima, an NJPW Young Lion who is now on excursion, and he was the clear ‘top of his class.’ I hate his red one-strapped singlet. This match opened the show, and they had a clean lockup and traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. They finally knocked each other down. Murashima hit a bodyslam, so Rambo hit one at 2:00. They switched to trading forearm strikes. Rambo hit a back suplex. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Murashima hit a powerslam and a flying forearm. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Rambo hit a swinging sideslam and some clotheslines, then a release suplex that sent Murashima flying across the ring at 6:00. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Rambo hit a massive pop-up powerbomb. Murashima hit a stunner, and he was fired up! He hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! I didn’t expect to win! A HOT opener.

Katsuya Murashima defeated Rambo at 7:57.

Yota Tsuji vs. Peter Tihanyi. With the Best of Super Juniors tournament going on, heavyweight Yota could go on a tour like this. Tihyani is booked as one of their top three guys, although I’m admittedly not as high on him as wXw is. Commentator Mett Demassi said this is the “most hotly anticipated match of the year.” Peter got two rollups at the bell. Yota also got one for a nearfall. They glared at each other; Yota has a clear size advantage, although Tihanyi is taller. They took turns playing to the crowd. Yota hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a LOUD chop that popped the crowd as Peter collapsed from the blow. Peter got up and hit a few (weaker!) chops. Tsuji dropped him again, then hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00.

Tsuji grounded Peter in a headlock. Tihanyi clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. They fought up onto the entrance stage at 8:00. Tihanyi hit a running somersault off the stage onto Yota on the floor, earning a “Holy shit!” chant (in English!). Tihanyi rolled Yota into the ring and got a nearfall. We got a “This is awesome!” chant (also in English). Yota hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner and repeated punches as the crowd counted along. Yota hit a suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. He applied a modified Boston Crab. Tihanyi hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Tsuji hit a Flatliner and a running knee. Tihanyi hit a clothesline at 13:30, and they were both down. The crowd got to their feet and were chanting and singing. GOOSE BUMPS with this reaction.

Tihanyi went to the top rope, but Yota pushed the ropes, causing Peter to fall and be crotched in the corner. Tihanyi hit a mid-ring Meteora for a nearfall at 16:00. Yota nailed a superkick, and he hit the Marlowe Crash (top-rope stomp to the head) for a nearfall! We got another “Fight forever!” chant. Yota hit some rolling suplexes and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 18:30. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall, but he couldn’t hit a Gene Blaster (spear). Tihanyi hit a superkick! Yota hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 20:00. Tihanyi got a sunset flip for a nearfall. Yota again went for a Gene Blaster, but Tihanyi caught him with a stunner! He hit a second stunner for a believable nearfall at 21:30. “What the hell is it gonna take????” Demassi shouted.

Tihanyi went for a 450 Splash, but Yota got his knees up to block it. Yota applied a Boston Crab, but Peter got to the ropes at 23:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tihanyi hit an enzuigiri, but Yota immediately nailed the Gene Blaster for a nearfall, then a uranage for a nearfall at 27:00! We got another “Fight forever!” chant. Yota hit a thudding headbutt that dropped Tihanyi. Yota hit a top-rope back suplex where Tihanyi rotated and landed stomach-first. Yota immediately hit a second Gene Blaster for the clean pin. That was pretty awesome. A great crowd brought this match to the next level, too. For a match that went nearly 30 minutes, that didn’t drag at all.

Yota Tsuji defeated Peter Tihanyi at 28:38.

* Yota spoke in English to the crowd. “I apologize. I can’t speak German,” he said. “I have a title match June 14. Please don’t miss it.” He said he hopes wXw and NJPW continue to develop a strong relationship, and that popped the crowd.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Push It To The Limit” in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040 on May 15, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their regular venue. It’s well-lit, and the crowd was maybe 200.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Shazza McKenzie for the CSW Women’s Title. This match opened the show. Iniestra, who is aligned with Ruiz, was named the special referee! Shaza wore a teal outfit I don’t think I’ve seen before. She is maybe 5’3″ and has a two-inch height advantage. Lili kicked Shazza in the gut at the bell, and we’re underway! Lili hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Shazza hit some chops. Lili hit a huracanrana that sent Shazza to the floor to regroup. Iniestra rolled to the floor to admonish her. Ruiz dove through the ropes but hit Iniestra at 2:00!

In the ring, Shazza got a two-count, but Iniestra’s count was a bit slow, and the crowd booed. Lili got an inside cradle and got a quick two-count! Shazza hit a standing neckbreaker at 4:00. The commentators speculated that Iniestra was “concussed” from that dive to the floor, and that’s why his count wasn’t the same speed. Ruiz fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a big Spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Shazza hit a top-rope crossbody block. Ruiz hit a Death Valley Driver, but Shazza rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes, then slaps to the face! Lili hit an enzuigiri at 7:30.

Shazza hit a back suplex and a running knee into the corner. She hit the Splits Stunner for a nearfall, as Iniestra’s count was really slow and he had a “cramp” in his arm! Shazza yelled at him. She got a chair, but he took it. Shazza pie-faced him. Iniestra swung, but he cracked the chair over Lili’s head! Shazza jumped on the knocked-out Ruiz! The GM got on the mic and ordered Iniestra to “do your job” and count the finish. Iniestra reluctantly made the three-count. New champion! Ruiz woke up, and she slapped Iniestra in the face.

Shazza McKenzi defeated Lili La Pescadita Ruiz to win the CSW Women’s Title at 9:35.

Blair Onyx vs. Haven Harris. Onyx was injured, and she’s back from a two-month break; she wore her Spider-Woman costume. Haven was recently on AEW TV. Standing switches to open, and they twisted each other’s left arms. Onyx is spooky, a bit like Tatum Paxley, and she made some quirky movements with her head. Haven hit a kick to the side of the head and a Lungblower to the chest at 3:00. Blalr hit a leg-assisted DDT for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down.

Haven hit some more clotheslines, then a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Blair bit Haven’s foot, and she hit some clotheslines. “Haven is going to need a rabies shot!” a commentator said. Haven blocked a Sister Abigail, and she hit a Lungblower to the chest. Onyx hit Sister Abigail for a believable nearfall at 6:30. She grabbed the ref out of frustration. She set up for another finisher, but Haven flipped her over and scored the pin! A big win for the relatively new Haven.

Haven Harris defeated Blair Onyx at 6:57.

Jay Marston vs. Axel Rico for the CSW Metra Division Title. Marston is a heel, and the crowd was all over him. Rico hit some punches at the bell. He clotheslined Marston to the floor at 1:00, and they brawled at ringside. Adam Stallion came to ringside. Rico tried a dive to the floor, but Marston caught him and slammed him onto the apron. Marston whipped him into the guardrails, then got a nearfall in the ring. Marston hit two rolling suplexes, but Rico hit a suplex at 3:30.

Rico hit a tornado DDT, a Flatliner, and a modified powerbomb for a nearfall. Stallion hopped on the apron, so Rico shoved him to the floor. Marston slammed Rico to the mat and hit a twisting Angle Slam for a nearfall. Marston hit a Buckle Bomb, but Rico immediately hit a running knee to the sternum, and they were both down at 7:00. Stallion hopped on the apron and sprayed fluid in Rico’s eyes! Marston immediately hit a Helluva Kick and a package piledriver for the tainted pin. I enjoyed that.

Jay Marston defeated Axel Rico to retain the CSW Metra Division Title at 7:38.

Solomon Tupu vs. Erik Surge for the CSW Title. Surge reminds me a LOT of David Otunga, and I always compare Tupu to Bronson Reed. They glared at each other from across the ring before locking up. They had a test of strength in a knuckle lock. They traded clotheslines. Tupu set up for a dive at 4:30, but Surge clocked him with a forearm strike. They looped ringside and brawled in front of the fans. As they entered the ring, Surge kicked the ropes at 7:00 to crotch Tupu. Erik took control and kept Solomon grounded. Erik hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30, and he jawed at the crowd. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes.

Tupu hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Tupu hit an enzuigiri at 11:30, then a uranage out of the corner and a senton for a nearfall. Tupu hit a running body block for a nearfall at 13:30. Surge hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Tupu hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, but Surge got a fingertip on the ropes at 15:30. Erik hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Surge grabbed the ref to try to stop a uranage, but Tupu hit it anyway. However, the ref went down! Surge grabbed the title belt and struck Tupu in the head with it, and got a nearfall at 18:00.

Tupu hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and a frogsplash for a visual pin at 19:30, but Steve Boz and Bruss Hamilton appeared and pulled the ref from the ring. Boz hit a swinging faceplant on Tupu. He handed the title belt to Bruss — who was reluctant to use it! They all argued. Tupu shoved Surge into Bruss with Surge’s head hitting the title belt! Tupu hit a second frogsplash for the pin. The commentators agreed there is trouble in the “Made Men” faction.

Solomon Tupu defeated Erik Surge to retain the CSW Title at 21:10.

* Marshe Rockett ran in and hit a stunner on Tup. Marshe, Surge, and Boz all stomped on Tupu. Bruss refused to join in! Marshe tried to be a peacemaker, and he hugged Bruss, but then he hit a stunner on Bruss! Looks like he’s out of the Made Men!

Apple City Championship Wrestling in Hickory, North Carolina, at the Brookford Auditorium on May 9, 2026 (IWTV)

It appears this is an auditorium. This room was really dark and poorly-lit, but the ring was lit alright. The ring was pushed up against a stage, with maybe 80 fans seated on the other three sides of the ring.

Brittany Jade vs. Airica Demia for the ACCW Women’s Title. The crowd taunted orange-haired Jade with a “new champ!” chant as she approached the ring, and Brittany tore up some of the fans’ signs. We got the bell, but Brittany was still jawing at the fans and ignoring Demia. Airica grabbed Jade’s head and threw her to the mat in a headlock. They traded rollups. Jade snapped Demia’s neck across the top rope at 2:30, and they brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring with Jade in charge.

Brittany hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. She planted her foot in Demia’s throat. Jade hit a running knee to the side of the head. Airica fired back with a hard spin kick in the corner and an Eat D’Feat at 8:00, then a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Demia hit a Superman Punch for a nearfall, but Jade got a foot on the ropes. Moments later, Jade got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for added leverage to score the tainted pin. Merely okay.

Brittany Jade defeated Airica Demia to retain the ACCW Women’s Title at 9:57.

Landon Hale vs. Josh Powers for the Catawba Valley Title. My first time seeing Powers; he’s white, thick, and bald (think indy star 1 Called Manders). He attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They brawled early on. Landon (think a young Matt Taven) hit a dropkick. Hale hit a huracanrana and a running kick to the spine. Powers hit a sidewalk slam onto the top turnbuckle at 3:30! Ouch! They brawled to the floor, where Josh slammed him onto the ring apron. In the ring, he hit his own stiff kick to the spine and hit a backbreaker over the knee, and he stood on Landon’s back. Powers hit a few more backbreakers over his knee and was dominating.

Landon hit a Lethal Injection at 7:00. Powers applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. They got up, and the thicker Powers hit some chops. Landon hit a few chops in return. Landon hit another Lethal Injection and a sideslam, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 10:30. Powers hit a standing powerbomb. He applied a Boston Crab, but Landon reached the ropes at 12:30. Landon hit an awkward mid-ring Spanish Fly, a running kick to the back of the head, and a springboard flying stunner for the pin. Solid.

Landon Hale defeated Josh Powers to retain the ACCW Catawba Valley Title at 13:36.

Bojack and Morgan Dash vs. Steve Allen and Robert Allen for the ACCW Tag Team Titles. I don’t think I’ve seen the Allen brothers before. Robert has short dark hair that reminds me of former NXT wrestler Andre Chase. Steve has longer hair in a bun, and he has a brace on his shoulder. Bojack opened against Steve, who tried but couldn’t lift the 350-pounder. Robert got in, put his arms around Bojack, but also couldn’t lift him. He tried some punches to the ribs that Bojack continued to no-sell. Bojack hit a splash in the corner to flatten Steve, and he got a nearfall at 4:00. He bodyslammed Steve, then tossed the tiny Dash onto Steve, then Bojack hit a massive senton at 5:30.

Dash stood on Bojack’s back and hit a moonsault as they continued to work over Steve in their corner. Dash (who is maybe 5’3″) was pushed into the heel corner, and the brothers worked him over. Robert hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00. Steve hit a senton for a nearfall. Bojack finally got a hot tag at 11:30, and he hit several shoulder tackles that sent the brothers flying. He hit a fallaway slam on Robert, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Robert hit a spear on Bojack. Steve hit a top-rope senton on Bojack for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:30.

Robert got a weapon, but Bojack struck him before he could use it. Dash stood on Bojack’s shoulders and dove to the floor on the brothers. In the ring, Bojack hit a move (cameras missed it) and got a nearfall at 15:00. Steve hit a stunner on Dash. The brothers hit a running boot-and-German Suplex combo to flip Bojack! The champs hit a team powerbomb move, and Bojack pinned Steve. Good action.

Bojack and Morgan Dash defeated Steve Allen and Robert Allen to retain the ACCW Tag Team Titles at 16:18.

Final Thoughts: I’ll point out that all three shows I reviewed today are on IWTV. If you have that service, you really should make a point of checking out the Yota Tsuji match. The crowd was hot and engaged, and the action was good. I loved everything about it. Bojack is an awesome big man, and I’ve enjoyed the dynamic of him teaming with the smaller Dash. The match went as I expected — Dash worked over in the middle portion of the match with Bojack dominating after a hot tag — but I really enjoyed it. Tupu vs. Surge was fine, and I’ll go with that for third place of these nine matches.