TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall for the TNA International Championship

-Matt Hardy vs. Vincent

-Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell

-Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone

-The System’s Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers open the show

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. My Impact review will be available after the show concludes tonight. Our TNA Impact audio review will be available on Friday morning for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).