TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship
-Mustafa Ali vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall for the TNA International Championship
-Matt Hardy vs. Vincent
-Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell
-Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone
-The System’s Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers open the show
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. My Impact review will be available after the show concludes tonight. Our TNA Impact audio review will be available on Friday morning for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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