ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH TV Title match tops tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Title

-ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Janai Kai in a Proving Ground match

-Diamante and Billie Starkz vs. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata

-Action Andretti vs. QT Marshall

-Lio Rush vs. Aaron Solo

-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in action

-Rush in action

-Hyan and Maya World in action

Powell’s POV: The latest show was taped on May 16, in Salisbury, Maryland, at Wi​comico Youth And Civic Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 7CT/8ET on HonorClub.