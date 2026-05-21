ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH TV Title match tops tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Title
-ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Janai Kai in a Proving Ground match
-Diamante and Billie Starkz vs. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata
-Action Andretti vs. QT Marshall
-Lio Rush vs. Aaron Solo
-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in action
-Rush in action
-Hyan and Maya World in action
Powell’s POV: The latest show was taped on May 16, in Salisbury, Maryland, at Wicomico Youth And Civic Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 7CT/8ET on HonorClub.
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