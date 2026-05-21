AEW Dynamite preview: Another three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-Double or Nothing fallout

-Rush challenged Darby Allin to an AEW World Championship match if Allin retains the title at AEW Double or Nothing

Powell’s POV: Dynamite and Collision will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Liacouras Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. I’ll take over for the Collision hour that will follow Dynamite around 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).