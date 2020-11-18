AEW Dynamite and NXT TV (live coverage tonight), MLW Fusion returns, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Koichiro Kimura

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and features the contract signing for the December 2 Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion returns tonight with Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. Fusion airs at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focused on Clash of Champions XIII.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The previous show had Jake Hager as the guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted King Kong Bundy. The previous show featured a discussion on Eddie Guerrero. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured two parts with Roddy Piper. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) is 45.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) is 31. She worked as Skyler Moon in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014



