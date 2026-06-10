ROH Special Episode results (6/9): AR Fox vs. Angelico vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Ace Austin in a four-way for the ROH TV Title, The IInspiration vs. Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub Special Episode No. 8

Taped May 30, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama, at Von Braun Center

Streamed June 9, 2026, on YouTube.com

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, and Adam Priest beat Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, and Dralistico

2. Queen Aminata over Trish Adora

3. Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron beat “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay

4. Action Andretti over Beef

5. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo beat Viva Van in a Proving Ground match

6. AR Fox defeated Ace Austin, Sammy Guevara, and Angelico in a four-way to retain the ROH TV Title