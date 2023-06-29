ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Douki, and Bushi for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match
-Athena vs. KC Spinelli in a Proving Ground match
-El Desperado vs. Willie Mack
-Leila Grey vs. Diamante
-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Henry, JD Drake, and Gringo Loco
-Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, TJP vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and Christopher Daniels
-Dralistico and Preston Vance vs. Mark Wheeler and Vikram Prashar
-Sho and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta
-Karou and Tarik vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Vincent and Dutch
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment