ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Douki, and Bushi for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match

-Athena vs. KC Spinelli in a Proving Ground match

-El Desperado vs. Willie Mack

-Leila Grey vs. Diamante

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Henry, JD Drake, and Gringo Loco

-Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, TJP vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and Christopher Daniels

-Dralistico and Preston Vance vs. Mark Wheeler and Vikram Prashar

-Sho and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta

-Karou and Tarik vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Vincent and Dutch

Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).