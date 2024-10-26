TNA Bound For Glory lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for TNA’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held tonight in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship with Frankie Kazarian as special referee

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the X Division Title

-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-PCO vs. Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball for the TNA Digital Media Title and International Wrestling Championship

-Moose vs. Mike Santana

-Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

-The Call Your Shot battle royal (Frankie Kazarian enters first, AJ Francis enters 20th)

-(Pre-Show) Ash and Heather by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece

Powell's POV: The pre-show will also feature the TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Rhino and Bob Ryder.