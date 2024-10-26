AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Rush and Dralistico
-Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade
-Jay White vs. Shane Taylor
-Anna Jay vs. Viva Van
-Nigel McGuinness conducts a sit-down interview with Wheeler Yuta
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
