AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Rush and Dralistico

-Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

-Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

-Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

-Nigel McGuinness conducts a sit-down interview with Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).