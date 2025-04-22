NXT Stand & Deliver poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event received an A grade from 66 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

-61 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore covered Stand & Deliver live and gave the show a B- grade, while I gave it a B. The 2024 Stand & Deliver received an A grade from 50 percent of the voters. This is the second straight year that a Triple Threat with Oba Femi won the best match poll, as last year’s best match vote went to Ob vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship. The 2023 Stand & Deliver received a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. Our WrestleMania 41 poll results will be released this week.