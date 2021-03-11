NXT TV preview: The early lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.

-LA Knight’s in-ring debut.

Powell’s POV: Three title matches last night and next week’s lineup pales by comparison. While they will certainly add to the card, I’m surprised they didn’t spread out the big matches. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.