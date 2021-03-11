Christopher Daniels discusses his in-ring future, rates the first year of AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Christopher Daniels

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Christopher Daniels rates the first year of AEW Dynamite: “Nothing we do is perfect; there’s always room for improvement. But I feel like in terms of introducing a largely unknown cast of wrestlers to the wrestling audience, I feel like we’ve done a really good job.”

Christopher Daniels on his in-ring future: “I don’t think that there’s a burning hunger in the wrestling world to see me necessarily wrestle anybody…I don’t know if there’s anybody going, ‘I wish Christopher Daniels would wrestle Jon Moxley on Dynamite.'”

Christopher Daniels on his Best Moonsault Ever: “I think when people see the BME, I think they’ll think of me no matter what, in the same way that I think if people see a Frog Splash they might think of Eddie Guerrero first.”

Other topics include how the Young Bucks brought him to AEW, why he was willing to bet on himself and take a chance with a new wrestling company, how AEW kept Sting’s debut a surprise, stories about #CurryMan, the Dumb & Dumber suits, tagging and traveling with Frankie Kazarian, adding Scorpio Sky to SCU, Being The Elite, his covert DC vs. Marvel match against actor Stephen Amell, comic book collecting, his favorite Marvel books, and his own collaboration with Aw Yeah Comics.