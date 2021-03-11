What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite featuring the Inner Circle War Council, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title

March 11, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining guest host Zack Heydorn to discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Zack and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. I will be making my every three weeks appearance on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast later today, and we’ll have that free audio show available on Friday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.