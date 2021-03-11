Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite featuring the Inner Circle War Council, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining guest host Zack Heydorn to discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.
Powell’s POV: Zack and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. I will be making my every three weeks appearance on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast later today, and we’ll have that free audio show available on Friday morning.
