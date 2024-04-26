ROH on HonorClub results (4/25): Robinson’s review of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Outrunners in a Proving Ground match, Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. The Beast Mortos, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Leila Grey

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 61)

Taped April 20, 2024 in Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center

Streamed April 25, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of some matches…

1. Isaiah Kassidy vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Kassidy used the code of honor to get a double leg takedown and then he did his “Shot” dance in the face of Komander. Komander returned the favor and then locked Kassidy into a half crab that forced Kassidy to get to the ropes. After a bunch of reversals, Kassidy dumped Komander throat first into the ropes. Kassidy worked over Komander in the corner with some chops and kicks as Abrahantes tried to wake up the crowd with “Komander” chants. Komander fought out of the corner and hit a superkick, but Kassidy came back with a hotshot cutter that dumped Komander to the outside.

Kassidy followed him outside and got in the face of Abrahantes. Kassidy put Komander on the barricade and set up a chair for a jumping dive but Komander moved and Kassidy ate the barricade. Back in the ring, Komander hit a flying head scissors that sent Kassidy to the outside. Komander hit a dropkick through the ropes and then an Asai moonsault. Komander hit a springboard senton for a two count. Kassidy went up top and tried a sunset bomb, but Komander backflipped out of it. Komander hit a Poison Rana, but then Kassidy hit him with a Spanish Fly on a reversal for a two count. Komander hit a pair of rollups for two counts. Kassidy grabbed the ref and hit a mule kick to Komander’s junk. Kassidy hit a neckbreaker to get the pinfall.

Isaiah Kassidy defeated Komander by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: For a match between two high flyers, this one was pretty slow. I understand Kassidy is working on his heel persona and move set, but there was still a lot of empty space.

Backstage after the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Jay White said “I told you so”. He said Bullet Club Gold would have plenty of gold and now they do. One of the Gunns said their backpacks are heavy and they run trios, then lamented how they get overlooked. “Two words for ya, Guns up.”

2. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin. Darius and Silver did some chain wrestling to start until Darius got a leg sweep for a one count. Andretti came in and hit a leap frog onto the arm. Dante came in and hit the double axe-handle to the arm. Darius back in and got a one count. Top Flight tried a double suplex, but Dark Order caught Silver, but Top Flight responded with a triple superkick. Dark Order cleared everyone but Dante and they hit a triple dropkick through the ropes and got a two count on Dante.

Dark Order worked over Dante in the corner including some assisted splashes, but Dante escaped and tagged Andretti who came in with tons of elbows including a handspring back elbow to Reynolds and Uno. Andretti moved and Uno splashed Reynolds. Andretti hit Reynolds with a Spanish Fly for a broken up two count. Top Fight hit and around the world DDT combo and Andretti hit a running shooting star for a broken up nearfall. Uno fought off all three men for a moment, but Reynolds and Silver pulled Top Flight to ringside and then Dark Order hit a triple forearm on Andretti. Uno hit a piledriver as Reynolds dove on Top Flight at ringside and the piledriver got a two count. Dark Order set up for their finisher, but Silver got caught and pulled to ringside. Top Flight hit all kinds of kicks. Andretti and Darius hit their spin cycle finisher on Reynolds and got the pinfall.

Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Dark Order by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fun six man tag but the crowd was more into Dark Order than Top Flight.

3. Anna Jay vs. Allisyn Kay. Still no televised entrance for Kay. The ref had to hold Kay back after Jay didn’t do a clean break early. Jay stomped on a foot and hit a back hook kick. Jay tried a spin kick in the corner but Kay caught her and hit a back suplex for a two count. Jay raked the eyes and worked over Kay in the corner with kicks. Jay slapped Kay and Kay fired up and tossed Jay in the corner and chopped her. Jay got dumped on the ropes with a hotshot and then Kay hit a chokeslam bomb for a two count. Kay put Jay on the top but Jay fought her off and hit a middle rope blockbuster for a two count. After some reversals Jay got a sleeper with body hooks locked in and Kay tapped out.

Anna Jay defeated Allisyn Kay by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine little TV match. I still want to see more of Kay in a bigger role.

A recap of Athena vs. Red Velvet from Battle of the Belts aired, along with the aftermath of that match…

Backstage, ROH Women’s Champion Athena and her minions were talking. Athena said that Queen Aminata got in her business. Lexi Nair said there was some unfinished business. Athena said they were going to beat the asses of both Queen Aminata and Red Velvet (seems like we have a tag match incoming).

4. Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Will Austin. No televised entrance for Austin. TV picked an ankle and kneed Austin in the face before kissing Valkyrie at ringside. TV hit an inside out arm drag. Austin hit a springboard flying head scissors and then a dropkick that sent TV to ringside. Austin started to set up to dive, but TV left Valkyrie looking at it and Austin put on the brakes. TV snuck up from behind and hit a samoan drop for a two count. Austin hit a springboard crossbody for a one count. TV hit a cartwheel gut-wrench into a knee to the face and then a Disaster Kick. TV hit Starship Pain for the pinfall.

Johnny TV defeated Will Austin by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match, but Austin showed some speed in the couple of offensive spots he had.

5. “Mogul Embassy” Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Manders and “Beeftank” Beef and Calvin Tankman. Kaun threw Beef into the corners and worked him over with punches. Gates hit some tandem offense including a splash from Liona, who worked over Beef in their corner. Liona cleared the other two from the ring as Kaun worked over Beef in the corner. Kaun put Beef on the top and hit a sidewalk slam on the turnbuckle.

Cage hit his outside-in suplex on Beef, with ease, and then posed, and then tried a cover for a broken up nearfall. Beef slipped out of a back suplex and tagged in Tankman who cleared all three Embassy members. Tankman back body dropped Kaun onto Cage. Tankman ran into a running shoulder block from Liona. Kaun hit a pedigree on Manders, Liona headbutt Beef and then Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on Tankman for the pinfall.

“Mogul Embassy” Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defeated Manders and Beeftank by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The Embassy are back and I guess we’re rebuilding the trios division.

A Premiere Athletes video package aired with Mark Sterling talking all about being “the best”…

Backstage, Sterling said phase two was a success. Sterling was impressed that it took six men last week to chase off his athletes. Sterling ran down their accomplishments yet again. Sterling said they deserve opportunities…

6. Leila Grey vs. Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki got a headlock takeover for a two count. Sakazaki hit a rolling kick and a running elbow for a two count. Grey moved out of the way of a dropkick and hit a senton splash. Grey hit a running knee lift and a bulldog for a two count. Grey hit a running snapmare and went up top. Sakazaki cut Grey off but Grey was able to hit an ugly sunset bomb for a two count. After some reversals the women traded forearms in the middle of the ring. The match got interrupted for a replay of the sunset bomb. Sakazaki hit an ugly rope hung backstabber. Sakazaki hit a hammerlock airplane spin and dropped Grey. Sakazaki hit the Magical Girl splash to get the pinfall.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Leila Grey by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That one was short and ugly in too many places to be that short.

Backstage, Lexi was asking The Baby Boys about their recent failed opportunities. They lamented their losses and Maria came in and said she’s disappointed too. Maria told them to remember every defeat is an opportunity to learn. Maria said that people may be jealous of their bodies, but soon they’ll be jealous of their accomplishments and said they’ll bring home her tag team titles soon. Wait, her old team are the champions, how will that work?

7. ROH Tag Team Champions “Undisputed Kingdom” Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in a Proving Ground match. During the entrances, the announcers also questioned Maria’s priorities like I just did above. The Outrunners got an early advantage with some arm wringers, but Bennett turned it around on Floyd. Floyd Hulked up, did a lucha reversal and poked the eyes of Bennett. Taven tripped Magnum and Bennett dropkicked him in the face.

Taven worked over Magnum in their corner with a foot choke. Kingdom baited Floyd into the ring so they could get in some cheap shots. Floyd tripped Magnum so that Taven flew out of the ring. Outrunners dumped Bennett outside too and Floyd did a small plancha onto Kingdom on the outside and the Outrunners did their dance in the ring, and then Kingdom hit them from behind. Kingdom hit some tandem strikes including a clothesline from Taven that got a two count on Magnum. Bennett hit a vertical suplex for a two count.

Bennett locked in a chin lock that Magnum powered out of but Taven cleared Floyd from the apron so the beatdown continued. Bennett locked in another chinlock and Kingdom tried the same trick but Floyd saw it coming and Magnum got the hot tag. Floyd hit a bunch of punches and some scoop slams on both Kingdom members. Floyd hit a trio of elbow drops on Bennett. Floyd hit a spinning suplex on Taven. Magnum came off the top with a punch on Bennett, and went for Boot Camp but Taven cut them off and Bennett rolled up Magnum for the pinfall.

ROH Tag Team Champions “Undisputed Kingdom” Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in a Proving Ground match by pinfall.

After the match, the ref and Bennett argued about some cheating but the ref shrugged and raised the hands of the Kingdom.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine showcase tag match to show just how much cheating Kingdom can do. The Outrunners have a very narrow lane of what they can do, but they did it just fine here.

Backstage, Queen Aminata and Red Velvet cut a promo. Velvet said she’s beat Billie twice and will do it again. Aminata said she would continue to drop Athena on her head because she doesn’t respect her because Athena has no honor. They threatened to “take out the trash” to close their promo…

8. Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) vs. Laynie Luck. Luck got in a big kick and an arm drag, but then got run over by a shoulder block. When Luck kipped up, Taya put her back down with a dropkick. Taya choked Luck in the ropes. Taya hit double knees in the corner for a two count. Taya cranked on the neck of Luck but Luck fought out with a jaw jacker and some punches, but Taya hit a spear for a two count. Luck tried a jackknife move but Taya hit a butterfly DDT for a two count. Taya locked in an STF and got the tap out.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Laynie Luck by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match.

Backstage, Lexi interviewed The Infantry. Dean said they’ve had targets on their backs. The Outrunners came in wearing Camo and Bravo took offense. They each challenged each other to a match next week…

9. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Jon Cruz, GPA and Ren Jones. Vincent hit a running back elbow to GPA to start. Vincent hit a dropkick to the face. Dutch hit some arm held clotheslines and then a t-bone suplex. Jones came in and ran right into a shoulder block from Dutch. Archer came in and hit a splash in the corner. Jones tried some chops, but Archer ate them and then hit a full nelson slam. Jones rolled Vincent up for a one count.

Cruz got the hot tag and he put Vincent down with some punches only to get dropped by an elbow and the ran into a black hole slam. Righteous hit orange sunshine on Jones. Archer said “he’s gotta die” to GPA and then grabbed him off the apron and hit blackout onto Jones who was still down. Dutch stepped on the jobbers for the pinfall.

Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated Jon Cruz, GPA, and Ren Jones. by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match. Lots of heels in the trios division now. Trios action seems to be a good gig if you can get it, you work a few squash matches and then like one real match a month, and you only have to do one-third the work.

10. Abadon vs. Nova. Nova got an early advantage with a spear in the corner and a bulldog for a one count. Nova missed a pump kick and Abadon hit a hair pull bulldog. Abandon hit double knees in the corner and a running senton. Abadon hit a running knee to the face and then Black Dahlia for the pinfall.

Abadon defeated Nova by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Yet another squash match.

Backstage, Lexi congratulated Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV about their season finale of their youtube show. They dreamed about all the awards they were going to get. Aaron Solo slid into frame and said if he was on the show it would have been better. TV said he should have retweeted, Taya told him that Solo did. TV and Solo did a handshake. TV told Solo to win a match so that he can hang out with them. They blew Solo off and were bragging about getting in the last word…

11. Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. The Beast Mortos in a three-way. Mortos stuffed shoulder blocks from both others but then they superkicked him out of the ring. Christian told Fox to dive, but then he tripped Fox. Fox saw a dive coming and hit one of his own, but Mortos ran into the ring and put Fox down with a clothesline. Mortos hit a series of fast strikes and then a powerslam for a two count on Fox. Mortos hit a shin breaker and then locked in a death lock variation but Christian broke it up with a double stomp from the top. Mortos hit a crucifix bomb and then a pop up samoan drop.

Christian flipped out of a back suplex attempt and hit a wheelbarrow stomp. Fox and Christian both punched Mortos back into the corner and both tried ten punches but he pushed them both off. Christian hit a dropkick and then Fox hit one as well. Fox and Christian fought on the top rope but Mortos cut them off and tossed both of them off and he covered both men and got two counts on each. Fox hit a big boot and Christian hit a spear on the apron. Christian dove between the ropes on Mortos and then Fox dove over the ropes onto Morotos. Christian hit a springboard 450 and then Fox hit a swan dive off the top and they fought over the cover. Fox hit a rope hung DDT but Mortos was up and hit Fox with a Michinoku Driver variation for the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated AR Fox and Blake Christian in a three-way by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine lucha match. Not as crazy as most that have come before but there was still plenty of action. Christian leaning into his heel persona here, and I really dig it. He knows how to be a sleazy high flier. He still hits all his big flashy moves, but still gets heat without bringing the pace of the match down. Isiah Kassidy could learn from this.

The overall show was kind of a reset episode. There were a lot of squash matches to reestablish some acts for storylines going forward. It’s nothing to write home about but sometimes you need to have these kinds of shows. I will have more to say in my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).