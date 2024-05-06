What's happening...

05/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 308): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE Backlash France talk with Jonny Fairplay 

May 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame taking live calls coming out of WWE Backlash France. The next live edition will be on Tuesday, May 28 coming out of WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double Or Nothing…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 308) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

Topics

