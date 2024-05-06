WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Taped WWE Backlash France go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.148 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up a tick compared to the 2.143 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.58 rating. One year earlier, the May 5, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.059 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the WWE Backlash go-home show.