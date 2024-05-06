WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Taped WWE Backlash France go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.148 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up a tick compared to the 2.143 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.58 rating. One year earlier, the May 5, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.059 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the WWE Backlash go-home show.
