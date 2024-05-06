House of Glory “Cinco De Mayo 2024” results: Vetter’s review of Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Laredo Kid, Psycho Clown vs. Mike Santana, Ultra Violette vs. Sexy Star for the HOG Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Cinco De Mayo 2024”

May 5, 2024 in Jamaica, N.Y. at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

The ring was well lit and the crowd was perhaps 400.

1. Daniel Garcia and Isiah Kassidy defeated Aerostar and Dios Del Inframundo (f.k.a. Drago) at 6:47. Aerostar, dressed in blue, hit a dropkick to Garcia’s butt. Drago’s new name translates to “god of the underworld” and I wasn’t wrong when I compared his mask to what Jonathon Gresham wore last week. Garcia and Kassidy danced. Dios hit a DDT for a nearfall at 2:30. Garcia hit a series of swinging neckbreakers on Dios, then one on Aerostar, too. The AEW guys danced and essentially shoved their groins in the luchadors’ faces. Dios and Garcia hit double clotheslines at 5:30 and suddenly all four were down. Team AEW hit stereo stunners. Kassidy hit a Swanton Bomb, and Garcia made the cover for the pin. Fun and perhaps a bit too short.

2. KC Navarro defeated Raheem Royal to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 10:38. KC just appeared in TNA in a pre-show match on Friday, and he has pink hair. I’ve seen Royal here in HOG several times in the past year, and he has a similar build to KC. They shook hands but KC tried to hit a cheap shot. Royal hit a dropkick that sent Navarro to the floor at 3:00. Back in the ring, KC hit a Sling Blade clothesline and took control. He hit a dropkick to the face at 5:30. They traded forearm strikes and hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down.

Raheem hit his own dropkick at 7:30, and KC went back to the floor. Royal dove through the ropes onto KC twiice, then a flip dive over the ropes. Royal hit an impressive top-rope flipping neckbreaker for a nearfall. KC hit a Facewash kick in the corner, then a Tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:30, and he was incredulous that move didn’t win it for him. Royal went for Go To Sleep, but KC blocked it, and KC hit a buzzsaw kick. KC immediately hit a running Sliced Bread for the pin. Really good action.

3. Ultra Violette (w/Diamond Virago) defeated Sexy Star to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 7:58. Sexy Star wore a pink top and bottom, and she’s masked. Violette has been champion for 589 days. Star hit a running knee to the jaw. They went to the floor,, where Violette leaned Star against the guardrail and hit some chops, so Star hit some too. Back in the ring, Violette hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Star hit another running knee to the jaw, then an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a believable nearfall at 5:30. Violet got a Crucifix Driver, and she turned it into a leglock submission hold around the neck, but Star reached the ropes with a foot. Star hit a swinging sideslam, but Diamond Virago hopped in the ring and pulled Star off. Star hit a running knee to the back of the head. Virago again interfered. Violette hit a running Sliced Bread for a neafall, then Violette hit a fisherman’s suplex for the pin. Good action.

* Pentagon headed to the ring. He announced that Rey Fenix is not cleared to wrestle, which is certainly concerning, being as he just returned to the ring. So, Pentagon will instead face Laredo Kid in the main event.

4. Jay Lyon vs. Charles Mason never started. Lyon wore a towel over his head, no mask. The commentators noted that Charles Mason stole his mask at the last show. (Jay couldn’t find a new one in the past month?) Mason came out, wearing his red jacket that shows he worked at a movie theater in the 1980s, and he was clutching Lyon’s mask like it’s a trophy. Mason tossed the mask to Jay, who put it on, then he attacked Mason to begin the match. Mason rolled to the floor and immediately clutched his left ankle. Jay Armoni attacked Lyon from behind, and hit him with brass knuckles! The commentators pointed out that Midas Black isn’t here. Armoni went to hit Lyon with a chair, but Raheem Royal ran into the ring and took the chair… but then he too struck Lyon with the chair! Armoni and Royal both stomped on Lyon! They again ripped of Lyon’s mask, and Mason stood with one foot on Lyon’s back. This segment went about six minutes.

5. Mike Santana defeated Psycho Clown at 13:28. They immediately traded intense mat holds and had a standoff. They brawled to the floor, where Clown hit some chops. He dove through the ropes onto Santana at 3:00. Santana set up for a dive to the floor, but PC struck him with a chairshot to the head. He crotched Santana on the guardrail and hit another chairshot to the top of the head at 5:00. In the ring, PC hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall, then a split-legged moonsault. PC hit some superkicks and remained in charge. Santana hit a stunner at 8:30.

Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Psycho Clown hit a powerslam for a nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 10:30. Santana nailed a running kneestrike for a believable nearfall. PC whipped Santana with a short, thick leather strap! Psycho Clown nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Santana nailed a decapitating clothesline for the pin. That was really entertaining.

6. Pentagon defeated Laredo Kid at 11:50. Laredo Kid had his digital media title belt. They shook hands at the bell, then they traded quick lucha reversals. Laredo Kid hit a head-scissors takedown; he set up for a dive to the floor but Pentagon cut him off. Laredo Kid hit a top rope flip dive to the floor, and they brawled in front of the fans. In the ring, Pentagon hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:30 and he argued with the referee and threatened to hit him. Laredo Kid hit a second-rope corkscrew press. They got up and traded punches. Laredo Kid hit a running neckbreaker, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 6:30.

Pentagon hit a twisting Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. He hit a tornado DDT and a Poison Rana. However, Pentagon leapt off of the referee’s back and hit a Canadian Destroyer, and they were both down at 9:00, and this crowd was HOT. Pentagon tied up LK in the corner, and Pentagon hit a huracanrana, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 10:30. Laredo Kid hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a buzzsaw kick. Pentagon caught him and hit a package piledriver out of nowhere for the pin. Good match, but that did end abruptly.

Final Thoughts: A good show, but too bad Fenix missed the event. Hopefully whatever kept him from being cleared is a minor injury and he’ll be back soon. I’ll narrowly go with Santana-Psycho Clown for best match ahead of the main event. Both were really good but I never entertained the possibility that either Santana or Pentagon were losing here. Sexy Star looked great and I’ll go with that for third place. No must-see matches here, but everything looked good.