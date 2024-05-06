Drew McIntyre pulled from the King of the Ring tournament, replacement announced

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the WWE King of the Ring tournament. Adam Pearce announced in a social media video that McIntyre is not medically cleared. Jey Uso has been named as the replacement and will face Finn Balor in a tournament match tonight on Raw.

Powell’s POV: WWE issued a Raw preview email after Pearce’s video that included the Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor match. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show airs at 7CT/8ET.