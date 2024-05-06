Drew McIntyre pulled from the King of the Ring tournament, replacement announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the WWE King of the Ring tournament. Adam Pearce announced in a social media video that McIntyre is not medically cleared. Jey Uso has been named as the replacement and will face Finn Balor in a tournament match tonight on Raw.
🚨 🚨 🚨
📺 8/7c on
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2024
Powell’s POV: WWE issued a Raw preview email after Pearce’s video that included the Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor match. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show airs at 7CT/8ET.
