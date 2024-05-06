Ric Flair believes he suffered a heart attack during his last match, also kicked out of a pizza restaurant

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Ric Flair appeared on The Jaxxon Podcast last month and stated that he believes he suffered a heart attack during his last match on July 31, 2002. Flair said he underwent a nuclear stress test and it was determined that he suffered a heart attack at some point over the last two years. Flair said the doctor asked if he has passed out. Flair recalled passing out three times during the match and assumed it was due to dehydration.

-Ric Flair was kicked out of a pizza restaurant. Flair took to social media (see below) to complain that he was asked to leave Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, Florida after having an argument with the kitchen manager about how long the manager took during a trip to the bathroom. The restaurant co-owner Jerry Roberts told Gainesville.com that after reviewing video footage of the incident, “our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff.”

Powell’s POV: It turns out that a 73 year-old with a history of heart issues working a pro wrestling match was not a good idea. Who knew?!? Meanwhile, only time will tell if the video footage of the Piesanos incident pops up on TMZ or another online outlet. H/T to F4WOnline.com for the heart attack story.