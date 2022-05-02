WWE Raw in Greensboro, (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, The Rock, Marty Garner, Dave Taylor, Human Tornado, Joe Hendry, Shawn Daivari, Santos Escobar, Big Boss Man, Don Kernodle, Elizabeth Hulette

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum with the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. WWE is advertising that “The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso will appear. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Greensboro, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Baltimore, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Uniondale, New York. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 50 today.

-Marty Garner is 55 today.

-Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Don Kernodle was born on May 2, 1950. He took his own life at age 71 on May 17, 2021.

-Dave Taylor turned 65 on Sunday.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Joe Hendry turned 34 on Sunday.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.

-Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) turned 38 on Saturday.

-Santos Escobar (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) turned 38 on Saturday.