WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the show featuring AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.912 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.893 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 1.90 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network battle in the men 18-49 demographic, and adults 18-49 demographics while running opposite reruns. The competition is about to get stiffer for pro wrestling with Major League Baseball returning later this week.