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“Hulk Hogan: Real American” docu-series week two global viewership numbers

May 5, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “Hulk Hogan: Real American” docu-series numbers were steady for its second week. Netflix.com/tudum lists the series as accumulating 3.1 million global views from April 27 through May 3, which is up from 3.0 million for the premiere week.

Powell’s POV: The series finished fifth on the Netflix chart for most-viewed weekly shows for a second straight week. The show finished one spot ahead of WWE Raw this week, after finishing a spot below the previous week.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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