WWE Raw results (5/4): Powell’s live review of the Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for Backlash, Oba Femi’s open challenge, Sol Ruca joining Raw

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,719)

Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

Streamed live May 4, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show on commentary as a shot aired of the host city. Cole, who was joined by Corey Graves on commentary, narrated backstage/arrival shots of Oba Femi, Original El Grande Americano along with masked Creed Brothers, Sol Ruca, and the tuo duo of Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Roman Reigns was shown storming through the back with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce trying to keep him calm. They walked onto the Gorilla Position area. Pearce got Reigns to stop and listen before telling him that Jacob Fatu wasn’t there.

Seth Rollins showed up. Rollins told Reigns that he was in his way. Rollins made his entrance.

Bron Breakker ran out and attacked Rollins from behind. Breakker pressed Rollins over his head and dropped him on the ringside barricade. Pearce came out with producers, referees, and security guards. Breakker roughed up the security guards.

Rollins got in the ring while Pearce and the others got Breakker to move to the entrance aisle. Breakker ran past them, got in the ring, and speared Rollins. The fans chanted “one more time” as Breakker exited the ring and went to the back…

The broadcast team spoke at their desk about how Rollins alienated a lot of people in the dressing room and is on his own now. Cole said he interviewed Rollins for a piece that will air on the Backlash countdown special, and Rollins told him that he did it to himself.

They changed the focus and set up footage from last week’s Raw of Finn Balor popping up backstage and warning Roxanne Perez about the other Judgment Day members…

In the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Liv Morgan spoke with Roxanne Perez while Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez stood by. Morgan asked Perez what Balor was doing in the clubhouse last week and why Perez didn’t tell her about it. Perez said she made it clear to Balor to leave and never come back. Morgan made Perez promise that she won’t keep secrets from the Judgment Day family…

Finn Balor made his entrance for the opening match while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him… [C]

Powell’s POV: The quick clip of Roman Reigns backstage made for a good hook for the contract signing segment. Bron Breakker got more heat on Rollins. The friction between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez is building. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,374, with 8,865 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 7,560. WWE distributed 11,606 tickets the last time they ran the venue with a Raw show on May 5, 2025.

1. Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh (w/Dominik Mysterio). McDonagh’s entrance was not televised. Balor clotheslined McDonagh over the top rope. Balor ran the ropes, but Dom grabbed his foot. McDonagh returned and knocked a distracted Balor out of the ring to the floor.

Roxanne Perez walked out and stood at ringside. [C] Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came out. Cole wondered if Morgan was there to support McDonagh or to keep an eye on Perez. Balor put McDonagh down with a sling blade clothesline. Dom climbed on the apron and distracted Balor, who hit him and sent him to the floor. McDonagh hit a standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall.

Balor came back with some kicks and set up for his Coup de Grace finisher, but Dom shook the ropes. The referee ejected Dom. McDonagh went for a top rope moonsault, but Balor put his knees up and covered him for a two count.

Balor followed up with a sling blade clothesline. Balor backed into a corner for a shotgun dropkick, but Morgan climbed on the ropes and distracted the referee. Morgan tossed the ring bell to Perez, who hit Balor with it. McDonagh headbutted Balor before pinning him…

JD McDonagh defeated Finn Balor in 11:45.

Powell’s POV: It was good to see McDonagh get the win back so that he can continue to feud with Balor. The story of Morgan and Perez is off to a strong start. I assume this eventually leads to a babyface turn for Perez.

The broadcast team hyped the Hulk Hogan documentary and then a clip aired…

Jackie Redmond, who survived an NHL Game 7 on Sunday, caught up with Seth Rollins in a backstage area and asked if he would be okay. Rollins said he would be fine for Backlash. He implied that Breakker should have finished the job, and added that he’s not dead yet…

Cole hyped the Backlash lineup for Saturday, which includes a two-hour pre-show, with the second hour being simulcast on ESPN2, which will also simulcast the first hour of the Backlash event…

A video package recapped last week’s angle involving Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. Cole hyped the contract signing for Backlash. Cole and Graves spoke about the

Inside the Vision’s dressing room, Logan Paul paced while Bron Breakker entertained Austin Theory by holding his nose while mocking Seth Rollins for sounding like a duck.

Paul Heyman entered the room and asked Breakker if Rollins was still breathing. Breakker said he was. Logan cut in and said Joe Hendry would not be breathing if Heyman let him get his hands on him. Heyman said that’s why Theory would face Hendry instead. Heyman explained that Breakker was nearly suspended for attacking Rollins earlier…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance… [C] Je’Von Evans was in the ring, and Rusev was waiting in the entrance aisle coming out of the break. Ethan Page’s entrance was televised. Footage aired of a promo segment from last week, where Rusev told Page he didn’t have to worry about Penta or the Intercontinental Title, he just needed to worry about him…

2. Intercontinental Champion Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page and Rusev. Evans used a huracanrana to send Rusev to the floor. Perez dove over the ropes onto Rusev. Penta hit Page with a Penta Driver. [C]

Evans took a hot tag and performed another dive over the top rope onto Rusev, who was on the floor. Evans returned to the apron and then performed a springboard clothesline on Page for a near fall. Evans went up top and rolled through when Page moved. Page superkicked Evans. Evans went for his Twisted Grin finisher, but Evans superkicked him.

Penta tagged in and had Page pinned, but Rusev broke it up. Evans sent Rusev to the floor and had him by the broadcast table. Evans went up top, but Page shoved him to the floor. Page followed up by pulling the sing apron skirting, causing Penta to fall to the floor. Page distracted the referee while Rusev uranage slammed Penta on the broadcast table. Rusev tossed Penta back inside the ring, where Page suplexed and pinned Penta.

Ethan Page and Rusev defeated Penta and Je’Von Evans in 10:40.

After the match, Page pointed out Rusev’s big smile as they celebrated their win…

Powell’s POV: A crowd-pleasing match until the finish. The fans were hot for Evans’ flashy offense, and Penta is always over with the live crowds. Page pinning Penta should set up an Intercontinental Title match. I’m not sure where the Page and Rusev alliance is going, but it’s good to see Rusev doing something more than losing matches.

The broadcast team hyped their Club WWE Ultimate Insider membership program. The Club WWE ad aired…

Sol Ruca was shown walking backstage while Cole hyped her contract signing segment. Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri were talking in the background…

[Hour Two] [C] Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring and said that when he was a coach in NXT, his favorite days were when blue-chip, can’t-miss athletes signed Raw or Smackdown contracts. He said today is one of those days, and set up a Sol Ruca highlight package.

Sol Ruca made her entrance and joined Pearce inside the ring. Pearce congratulated Ruca and then handed her the contract folder. Ruca looked at the contract and then to the crowd while fans chanted her name. Ruca said it would feel good when she signed it.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance. Lynch got in Pearce’s face and said she was told that this would be her allotted time for her celebration of greatness. Pearce asked who told her that. Lynch said it didn’t matter, but it was a very reliable source.

Ruca asked Lynch if she was done. Lynch said she wasn’t done and boasted about being a New York Times best-selling author. Ruca said not everything is about Lynch. She said she knows who Lynch is and what she’s accomplished, but she didn’t expect to find out that she’s exactly what everyone says she is.

Ruca said Lynch is a rude, big-headed bitch. She said it’s not just her saying it. Lynch asked Pearce and the fans if they were going ot let Ruca talk to her like that. Ruca signed the contract while Lynch asked who she was. “I’m Sol Ruca, and if you ever interrupt me again, not only will I kick your ass, I’ll snatch your soul,” Ruca replied.

Lynch threw a punch at Ruca, who moved, and the punch hit Pearce. Lynch was apologetic. Pearce yelled that he’s tired of Lynch. Pearce left the ring. Ruca stumbled when she hit the ropes for her finisher, but she was still able to finish off the Sol Snatcher…

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that Ruca slipped. The fans were hot for the segment, but they got very quiet, even though she made a quick recovery. Ruca will be able to look back on this and laugh one day.

Highlights aired of the Smackdown main event with the Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, along with Jacob Fatu’s involvement…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Jimmy said they have love for Jacob Fatu, but he needs to learn how the Tribal Chief handles business. Jey said it was family business. He said Roman Reigns knows how to handle himself right. Jey said Fatu bit off more than he could chew. Jey said Fatu would find out who he’s messing with at Backlash. “Good luck, little cousin,” Jey said…

Joe Hendry made his entrance… [C] Coming out of the break, Hendry was playing his guitar and singing his song about firing Logan Paul, who came out with Austin Theory.

3. Joe Hendry vs. Austin Theory (w/Logan Paul). Logan distracted Hendry, and then Pearce hit him from behind.