Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods issue their first comments since exiting WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took to social media for the first time since the news of their departures from WWE on Saturday. It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts,” Kingston wrote. “I hadn’t been on social media until today, and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude…

“My story has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am truly blessed to have had such an illustrious, accolade-laden, and, most importantly, fun-filled career. I made my childhood dream become the most wonderful reality. Throughout this journey, I’m so thankful to have been surrounded by great friends and to have built so many unbreakable connections with people that I’m very proud to call my family.” Read Kingston’s full post below or via his social media page.

Woods also addressed his exit and revealed his name outside WWE. “For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It’s where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about. When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something different to professional wrestling. That chance became a life full of moments I’ll carry with me forever — WrestleMania, championships, King of the Ring, arenas around the world, and the gift of connecting with all of you by being myself.

“The New Day gave me a bond with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE that I’ll cherish for life. You believed in us, even when our ideas were wild, and because of that, we got to show people that being unapologetically yourself is a strength… And to everyone who has been part of this ride: thank you for believing in me. Thank you for letting me be Xavier Woods. Thank you for giving me the confidence… to walk away as Austin Creed.” Read his full post below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, the news broke over the weekend that Kingston and Woods opted to leave WWE rather than renegotiate their contracts. Woods worked as Consequences Creed in TNA, and he has used the Austin Creed name outside WWE, including on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Kingston should be able to use the name Kofi Nahaje Kingston, which he used on the independent scene before working for WWE. At the very least, he will be able to go by Kofi, as that’s his real first name. For those wondering, Big E has yet to comment on his New Day brothers leaving WWE, but he did retweet their social media statements included below.

It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn’t been on social media until today and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude… My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am… pic.twitter.com/Tw7ZTpg9Q3 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 4, 2026

For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It’s where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about. When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something… pic.twitter.com/jm0K78bh1C — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 4, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)