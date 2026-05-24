AEW Double or Nothing lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a match with no time limit for the AEW Continental Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match

-(Pre-Show) Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Agogo in a ten-man tag

-(Pre-Show) AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Zayda Steel and Viva Van in a five-minute championship eliminator

-(Pre-Show) Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia

Powell’s POV: Mick Foley and Renee Paquette will co-host the pre-show that starts at 6CT/&ET. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Double or Nothing starting with the one-hour pre-show followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).