01/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 92): Jake Barnett on the Dot Net Weekly combo show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 92) and guest Jake Barnett for the Dot Net Weekly combo show.

