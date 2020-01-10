NXT UK Takeover and Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, WWE, MLW, ROH, Impact live events (reports needed), WWE Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, next Raw, AEW, and NWA dates, Tamina, Colonel DeBeers, Buff Bagwell, Negro Casas, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II will be held on Sunday in Blackpool, England at the Empress Ballroom. The show is headlined by Walter vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE UK Championship. Join me for live coverage as the show airs Sunday morning at 11CT/12ET.

-Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory. The show is headlined by Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of Hard To Kill as the show airs on pay-per-view and FITE.TV on Sunday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review later that night or on Monday morning.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. WWE is advertising Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans as the build to the Royal Rumble continues. Join Jake Barnett for live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight or on Saturday morning.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Impact Wrestling’s next event will be January 10 in San Antonio, Texas at Freetail Brewery tonight with Sami Callihan, The Crist Brothers, and Madman Fulton vs. Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack in an elimination match as the main event.

-WWE is in Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday with the following SuperShow advertised matches: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a loser eats dog food match, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

-The MLW Zero Hour television taping will be held Saturday in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre. The show features Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Championship, and Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a no ropes barbed wire match.

-ROH is in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage on Saturday with the following notable matches: PCO vs. Rush for the ROH Championship, and Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the ROH TV Title.

-Impact Wrestling his holding the Arlington Brawl and fanfest on Saturday in Arlington, Texas at Arlington Backyard. The event is listed as streaming on Twitch.

-WWE is in Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena on Sunday with the following SuperShow advertised matches: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. AOP, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley.

-ROH is in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena on Sunday with Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King vs. PCO, Marty Scurll, and Brody King in the main event.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Miami, Florida at Watsco Center.

-The next NWA events will be January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for the Hard Times pay-per-view. They will tape television on January 25-26 at the same venue.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) is 75.

-Jerry Estrada is 62.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) is 60.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is 50.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) is 44.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is 42.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.



