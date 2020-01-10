AEW Dynamite preview: Fourth match set for Wednesday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Pac vs. Darby Allin.

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong and Mel.

-DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Powell's POV: AEW announced the Moxley vs. Guevara match since our last update. Arn Anderson indicated that he and Cody will respond to the stipulations that MJF laid out if Cody wants a match with him.



