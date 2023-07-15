AEW Battle of the Belts VII lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

What's happening...

July 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII television special.

-Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Battle of the Belts VII will air live tonight immediately following AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of both shows beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio review of both shows will be available late tonight or Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Jon T. July 15, 2023 @ 7:01 am

    I’m not anticipating a single title changing hands during this event and would be very shocked/surprised if one or more of them actually did.

