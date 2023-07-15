AEW Battle of the Belts VII lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII television special.

-Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Battle of the Belts VII will air live tonight immediately following AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of both shows beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio review of both shows will be available late tonight or Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).