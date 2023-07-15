AEW Battle of the Belts VII lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII television special.
-Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Championship
Powell's POV: Battle of the Belts VII will air live tonight immediately following AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET.
I’m not anticipating a single title changing hands during this event and would be very shocked/surprised if one or more of them actually did.