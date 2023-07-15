NXT Level Up results (7/14): O’Connor’s review of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon, Lola Vice vs. Valentina Feroz, and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 74)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 14, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen accompanied by Fallon Henley made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) vs. Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon. Jensen and Dixon started the match and Dixon powered Jensen into the ropes to force the break. Dixon tagged in Crusifino who refused to enter the ring and was brought in the hard way by Jensen. Jensen tagged in Briggs who worked on the arm of Crusifino and brought Jensen back in to continue the wear down.

Dixon made the blind tag to Crusifino to turn the match in his teams favor. After wearing Jensen down in the corner, Dixon and Crusifino attempted a double team backdrop but Jensen would land on his feet and tag Briggs back in who dropped Dixon and hit a side slam and splash on Crusifino. Jensen retagged back in and Briggs hit the assisted lariat on Dixon which allowed Jensen to get the pin and the win.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon via pinfall in 4:45.

The commentary team hyped Lola Vice vs. Valentina Feroz for after the break… [C]

2. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. Valentina Feroz (w/Yulisa Leon). Vice went for the takedown but Feroz grabbed a headlock to stop momentum early. Feroz rolled into a cross armbreaker but Vice got her feet on the bottom rope. Feroz charged at Vice but Vice dropped her to the mat to gain a two count. Vice followed up with a spin kick to the gut and a hip attack on Feroz.

Feroz rolled through in a pinning combination but Vice countered into a rear naked choke. Feroz used her strength to get back to her feet and shrug Vice off. Feroz hit a headscissors from the corner and a meateora on Vice but Vice kicked out which sent Feroz to the outside. Lopez attempted to interfere but was cut off by Leon as Feroz avoided a kick from Vice and hit a sunset flip powerbomb from the outside back into the ring for the victory.

Valentina Feroz defeated Lola Vice via pinfall in 4:59.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Axiom vs. Tavion Heights. Heights powered Axiom down early in this tale of power vs speed. Heights continued to ground Axiom as the match rolled on working on the arm but Axiom rolled into a backslide for a near fall and hit a kick to take control. Heights hit a rebound clothesline which turned Axiom inside out as Heights looked to finish. Axiom hit an enziguri as the two men exchanged punches.

Heights went for a German suplex but Axiom landed on his feet and sent Heights to the outside with a dropkick. Axiom followed up with a tope suicida and brought Heights back in a hit a crossbody. Axiom looked for a pin but Heights rolled through and hit the ‘doctor’ bomb for a close near fall. Heights looked for it one more time but Axiom hit the headscissors and a knee to the jaw to rock Heights. Axiom quickly followed up with the golden ratio kick for the win.

Axiom defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 7:05.

John’s Ramblings: Another good edition of ‘Level Up’ this week as it went back to the traditional three match format.

The opening tag match was entertaining. The right team won but I am interested to see if Crusifino and Dixon continue as a team going forward as the two did seem to have chemistry together.

Feroz vs. Vice was rough at points and the fans were seemingly in the corner of Vice despite the attempts to continually portray her as an arrogant heel. The act of Feroz and Leon seem to have outstayed their welcome as the plucky, dancing babyfaces at least with the audience at this taping.

The main event was fast paced and both Axiom and Heights delivered in the big man vs little man dynamic. It was a struggle to keep up at points and it did look like Heights would pick up the victory a number of times before Axiom edged out the win. I can’t say that I understand the character of Axiom, but he has connected with fans, so here’s hoping he gets a sustained push on the main NXT brand.