AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s live edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Trent Beretta vs. Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Fight

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: Another Saturday night three-hour block of AEW programming. Rampage will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Saturday night after AEW Collision on TNT. Join me for my live review starting with Collision at 7CT/8ET followed by the start of Rampage at roughly 9CT/10ET. Rampage was bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s NBA or NHL playoff coverage.