Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 33 results: Vetter’s review of Violence is Forever vs. Kody Lane and Dan the Dad, PME vs. MxM, and The Premier vs. The New Guys in Road Warrior Cup tournament

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 33)

Premiered April 12, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped March 16, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The lighting is vastly improved over past tapings. The crowd was maybe 150-200. Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary.

1. The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated “The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers in a tag team tournament quarterfinal match at 13:05. The New Guys wear hockey and baseball jerseys and are dressed in white, and they led early on. The Premier wore red, and they kept Bosche grounded early on. Myers hit a slingshot senton on Bosche. Bosche finally hit a back suplex at 7:30 but the ref didn’t see Stanley make the hot tag and ordered him back to the corner. Stanley finally made the hot tag; I always say that with his thin mustache, he looks like (recently retired) Alex Coughlin. Bosche hit a missile dropkick as Stanley was hitting a German Suplex. Myers hit a frogsplash, then Bishop hit a frogsplash for a nearfall and everyone was down at 12:00. Bishop accidentally hit Myers. The New Guys hit a team neckbreaker move for the pin. Decent action; these guys are young and energetic, and improving.

* “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini hit the ring. They have already advanced to the second round of the tag tournament. Duthie said he doesn’t know why they are out here. Ku got on the mic and said they want Dan the Dad and Kody Lane RIGHT NOW; they don’t want to wait until tomorrow’s show. Lane and Dan ran to the ring and our next match is on!

2. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Kody Lane and Dan the Dad in a tag team tournament semifinal match at 7:41. All four brawled at ringside, with Garrini paired off with Lane. They got in the ring; Duthie pointed out we haven’t heard a bell yet; it finally rang at 2:00. ViF hit stereo spin kicks on Lane and they took control. Dan got the hot tag at 4:30 and hit some clotheslines. He drank from his coffee cup and it supercharged him, and he hit a DDT on Ku for a nearfall.

Garrini hit a hard clothesline on Kody, and Ku made the cover for a nearfall. Kody dropped Ku face-first on the middle turnbuckle at 6:30, and Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block on Ku for a nearfall. Garrini argued with the referee on the floor. Two guys appeared at ringside and hit chairshots to the back of the babyfaces! ViF hit the Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-brainbuster combo to pin Kody. Good brawl; I actually expected the local guys to pull out a win here. So, ViF is in the finals against either The New Guys or the winners of the next match!

3. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated “MxM” Mansoor and Mason Madden in a tag team tournament quarterfinal match AND to retain the Glory Pro Tag Titles at 17:40. Madden got on the mic and introduced them. PME wore their tag team title belts to the ring. Mansoor and Tenaglia opened, but Mansoor went to the corner and posed. Lots of comedy early on. Mason entered at 3:30 and hit a double clothesline. PME knocked MxM to the floor, who teased leaving. Collins invited them back to the ring for a ‘pose down.’ Tenaglia did a Fargo Strut and posed and got a mocking “holy shit!” chant. More comedy from Philly posing. MxM went to pose and of course were booed. “What are we doing here?” Duthie said.

MxM walked an invisible dog and the pose down stuff continued. The silliness finally ended at 9:00 as MxM began working over Tenaglia in their corner. Mansoor hit a low blow uppercut at 11:30, then a legdrop for a nearfall. Tenaglia hit a low blow and made the hot tag to Collins. Philly hit a spinning heel kick; he hit a dropkick on Mason and landed on Mansoor for a senton. Mansoor hit a powerbomb on Tenaglia for a nearfall at 14:30. Tenaglia hit a doublestomp as Philly hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, but Mansoor made the save. Tenaglia hit a dive off of Collins’ back to the floor on both MxM. Mason hit a Black Hole Slam. Mansoor hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Madden was shoved into the corner, causing Mansoor to fall off the top rope and be crotched. Tenaglia hit a Blockbuster. PME hit a team Flatliner move to pin Mansoor!

Final Thoughts: An entertaining episode and a good use of the nationally known talent across the top two matches. I like the stiff, strong-style of Ku and Garrini and that takes best match. Mansoor and Madden certainly bring the “sports entertainment” and even with the prolonged pose down in the middle, there was plenty of action once they were down with the silliness. I presume PME will have no problem beating the New Guys and advance to face Violence is Forever in the tournament finals.