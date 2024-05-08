AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

-Adam Copeland vs. Brody King for the TNT Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage meet face-to-face

-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill in action

-Jay White vs. Rocky Romero

-Kenny Omega “will have an important announcement”

-Serena Deeb speaks

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).