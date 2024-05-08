WWE Conference Call report (5/8): TKO executives discuss the first quarter financial report

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO executives hosted a conference call pertaining to the company’s first quarter financial report that was released on May 8, 2024 at TKOgrp.com. The following are the WWE related highlights of the call. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-TKO Senior VP of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow read through the legalities and then turned things over to the hosts.

-The call was hosted by CEO, Ari Emanuel, President and COO Mark Shapiro, and CFO Andrew Schleimer.

-Emanuel opened things up with his prepared statement. He touted having in-ring advertising for the first time in WWE and the success of WrestleMania XL. In addition to pointing out the success of UFC events, Emanuel also spoke of the Royal Rumble setting an attendance record at Tropicana Field, and the string of sellouts that WWE had around WrestleMania XL. He said UFC will be bringing an event to Perth, Australia on the heels of WWE Elimination Chamber.

-Emanuel said WrestleMania XL streamed on Netflix in New Zealand and was the top viewed show on the streaming platform for four days despite no advertising ahead of time.

-Schleimer spoke about WrestleMania 41 being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. He said site fees continue to be a priority. He also mentioned NXT Battleground being held at the UFC Apex. Schleimer read through the highlights of the earnings report for UFC and WWE.