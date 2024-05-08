WWE Raw to remain on USA Network through the end of 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw has a home for the fourth quarter of 2024. WWE announced in its financial report that Raw will remain on USA Network through the end of the year before moving to Netflix in January 2005. The financial report lists the media rights agreement between WWE and NBC Universal as being worth $25 million.

Powell’s POV: Raw was technically without a home for the fourth quarter of the year due to the deal with USA Network expiring. Smackdown will be moving to USA Network once the Fox deal expires in the fall.