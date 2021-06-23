AEW Dynamite airing Saturday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Brandi Rhodes, Billie Kay

What's happening...

June 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Dynamite will air on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET on TNT. The show will return to its usual Wednesday night slot beginning next Wednesday and will return to the road the following week.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 60 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 38.

-Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) of The IIconics is 32.

