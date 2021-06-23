AEW Dynamite airing Saturday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Brandi Rhodes, Billie Kay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Dynamite will air on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET on TNT. The show will return to its usual Wednesday night slot beginning next Wednesday and will return to the road the following week.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 60 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 38.

-Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) of The IIconics is 32.