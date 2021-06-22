06/22 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Diamond Mine arrives, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessie Kamea, Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Diamond Mine arrives, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessie Kamea, Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes, and more (34:51)…

Click here for the June 22 NXT TV audio review.

