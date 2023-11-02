What's happening...

11/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 283): Colin McGuire returns for the WWE Crown Jewel preview and predictions

November 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Staffer Colin McGuire returning to preview WWE Crown Jewel featuring Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Colin McGuire previewing WWE Crown Jewel (Episode 283).

